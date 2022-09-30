ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

(PICS) $2.2 Million Could Get You This Massive Manor In Midland

At one point in time, it was said that Midland had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. I don't know where Midland stands now but I do know there is a lot of money here in West Texas, so it should be no surprise that there are a large number of multimillion-dollar homes. The two I have previously told you about were in Odessa, this one is located in Midland. I am going to call this house Midland Manor because it looks more like a manor than anything else. It's so stately it needs a proper name. If David from the TV show "My Lottery Dream Home" was showing this home, I feel like this is what he would name it.
MIDLAND, TX
Ask Midland Odessa – Um, Should I Be Worried My Wife Has Started Calling Me Her Roomie!

Buzz Question - Um, Should I be worried?. Lately, when my wife and I are just out about hanging with friends she has referred to me as 'HER ROOMIE!". What the heck? Frist time she did it, I laughed it off, but it has happened many time since then. When I asked her about it she said I'm just kidding, calm down!. What the heck? Should I be worried about my status?
ODESSA, TX
See How Odessa, Texas Has Changed In 15 Years – Before After Pics!

Yes, a lot can change in 15 years. If you think about it, 15 years can go by really fast. Have you driven the streets of Odessa, Texas for the last 15 years? If so, have you noticed any changes? OR, do you just drive every day and really not notice that things have changed or not changed? Sometimes, you'd be surprised how little things have changed. Taking a look back I think makes us appreciate what we have here even more. Let's take a look at some intersections and areas of Odessa, Texas from the last 15 years. Do you think it has changed a lot here in Odessa or just a little?
ODESSA, TX
Parents Time To Treat Your Kids To Cocomelon LIVE This Wednesday In Midland!

Mom, dad want to win some brownie points with your little ones? Grandma, grandpa, if you are always wanting to spend some extra time with the grands, I have got the perfect outing for you this week! Everyone's favorite, one of the most popular children's shows out there right now, Cocomelon LIVE will be at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center this Wednesday, October 5th.
MIDLAND, TX
ECISD Job Fair Today Sept 29th!

Here's your chance to get a new JOB or career with Ector County Independent School District!. The Job Fair happens at New Tech Odessa located at 300 E. 297th St. Come out and get on-the-spot interviews and info for these positions with ECISD. Join us inside New Tech Odessa for...
ODESSA, TX
Midland Drivers, Stop Doing This Or Someone Is Going To Die

If you drive anywhere here in the Permian Basin you are bound to run into some kind of road construction. I used to always think Odessa was constantly under construction. You could go anywhere without getting stuck in construction somewhere. Midland has now evened the playing field by having construction going all over town. Why can't they just finish one project before they start another one? I am grateful they are trying to expand roadways because our little towns were not meant for all of these people and all of this traffic.
MIDLAND, TX
Flashback Friday! Who Remembers The Kmart Layaway?

On this flashback Friday, who remembers the Kmart layaway? I had a conversation with my kids earlier this week about what layaways were. I told them that kids these days just don't understand how good they have it! These days they are used to asking for whatever they want and momma just has to come through, parents we always make it happen.
ODESSA, TX
Midland, TX
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

