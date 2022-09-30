Read full article on original website
University of Michigan updates policy to ban vaping, smokeless tobacco and more
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — On the University of Michigan’s campus in Ann Arbor, students are well aware of how common vaping has become, especially among young adults. “Yeah, quite a bit. I think it’s pretty common for people our age,” U of M sophomore Jada Doerr said.
Should law change to ensure Yom Kippur and Count Day are not on the same day again?
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Under state law, it happens on the first Wednesday in October every year. Count day. It is the day when schools record attendance that is used to determine state funding. It has become tradition at some schools to have parties to encourage the highest attendance...
City of Saline holds public meeting after water bill skyrockets for residents
(WXYZ) — Residents in Saline are sounding off after many say they received water bills that are nearly double or triple the usual cost. Water is often one of the cheapest bills for homeowners, but people in Saline say after a rate hike was put in place this summer, they’re getting bills upwards of $1,000 dollars.
'Definitely going to hurt': Saline water bills suddenly double, triple and quadruple
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bubbling to the surface are huge concerns about a sudden rate increase for water bills in the city of Saline. Some of the quarterly bills are approaching $1,000 as part of a long-term plan to modernize an aging water treatment facility. 7 Action News asked...
Big changes coming to I-75 Modernization project in Oakland County; here are new closures
Major changes are coming to the I-75 Modernization project this weekend in Oakland County. According to MDOT, the ongoing rebuild will enter another stage this weekend with the closure of several ramps and some more ramps reopening. MDOT said crews will close the southbound I-75 ramp to 11 Mile and...
Move over pumpkin spice: Pawpaw fruit is the new taste of fall in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some say pumpkin spice is the unofficial taste of fall, but an argument is being made that that flavor is a bit overdone. Perhaps the new taste of fall should be the pawpaw?. That is right: the pawpaw. It is a fruit native to...
