Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Wine giant Gallo to uncork and unveil its new SC hub this week
The champagne will be pouring later this week in Chester County. Or at least some other fine vintages probably will. Officials from E.&J. Gallo and a likely extensive list of politicians, including Gov. Henry McMaster, are scheduled to gather to mark the opening of the first phase of the California winemaker's $423 million East Coast hub.
The Post and Courier
3 downtown Greenville businesses open on North Main Street: Notebook
From handbags to soda pop, three new businesses have recently opened in downtown Greenville. Spartina 449, Rocket Fizz, and Hudson Blake Lifestyle and Home have each filled formerly vacant stores along North Main Street. The Daufuskie Island-originated brand Spartina 449 opened a handbag and apparel shop at 16 N. Main...
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg Area Conservancy announces land acquisition near Chinquapin Greenway
SPARTANBURG — The Chinquapin Greenway has added nearly 21 acres along Graham Road across from the Milliken & Company campus, offering public access to explore land acquired by the Spartanburg Area Conservancy. The property is next to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System's Hospice home and is contiguous to 86 acres...
The Post and Courier
'Castle on Keowee' hits market in Seneca for $2.8M
SENECA — Near the southwest edge of Lake Keowee in Oconee County, some boats will slow or stop as they pass the castle. Sometimes riders snap pictures and others chatter about the stone house with an emerald green roof. The Seneca residence has become known as the “Castle on Keowee” — a 12,000-square-foot structure that sits on three lakefront lots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg Northside townhomes get site plan OK from design board
SPARTANBURG — A proposed townhome development in Spartanburg's Northside neighborhood at Magnolia Street was granted site plan approval by the city's Design Review Board. Developer RBD Group Oz had requested preliminary conceptual design approval on Oct. 4. The project includes 11 townhomes that would be for sale. Ray Billings, RBD Group Oz owner, said Magnolia Street Townes includes three-bedroom units and rooftop terraces. The townhomes entrances would face Magnolia, Raindrop and Milan streets and plans include a dog park at the complex.
The Post and Courier
SC sees fewer than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported less than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths related to the virus from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 62.8 percent. Percent positive: 9.4 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South...
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian damage assessments continue along SC coast: 'You hate to see it'
Two days after Hurricane Ian left behind fallen trees, smashed piers and flooded homes along the parts of the South Carolina coast, crews are assessing the damage from the Category 1 storm. The Army Corps of Engineers sent all-terrain vehicles topped with specialized cameras to Folly Beach on Oct. 2...
The Post and Courier
Mother-daughter duo open bridal boutique in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG — For Taylor Patenaude and Veronica Belle-Carter, the dream of opening a bridal boutique was five years in the making. The idea began after Patenaude went shopping for her wedding dress at Hayden Olivia Bridal in Uptown Charlotte. On the way home, the mother-daughter pair came up with the idea to open a store where brides could buy affordable gowns and get a luxury experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
New Easley YMCA on track for fall 2023 completion
EASLEY — Construction of the new Easley YMCA is progressing on time and on budget, though costs to renovate the nonprofit’s existing facility during the project’s second phase may change. Crews with Hogan Construction broke ground on the 57,000-square-foot building along Frank Parrott Road in May and...
The Post and Courier
SC hemp farmer files federal lawsuit over unlawful arrest, destruction of crop
A Dorchester County hemp farmer has filed a federal lawsuit against several state and local departments alleging officials conspired to destroy his crop and unlawfully arrest him. John Pendarvis, who maintains farmland in the Harleyville area, was arrested in September 2019 on a misdemeanor charge after state officials accused him...
The Post and Courier
Clemson, Gamecocks target 2-way standout from Georgia
Playing safety and wide receiver, KJ Bolden of Buford, Ga., is one of the top athletes in the nation for the 2024 recruiting class. Not only does the 6-1, 185-pounder stand out on the football field catching passes and roaming the secondary, he’s also a track athlete running sprints and competing in the triple-jump.
Comments / 0