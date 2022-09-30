ST. LOUIS — Several area cheerleading squads punched their tickets to the state championships with strong performances at the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association regional competition last weekend. The Poplar Bluff High School cheerleaders took second place in the Class 4A small division, while the Poplar Bluff Junior High squad finished third in the junior high large division. In Class 1A, Van Buren’s squad took second place in the small division, one spot ahead of Neelyville, who finished third. All four squads now will compete at the MCCA state championships, which will take place Dec. 10-11 at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO