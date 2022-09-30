Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Liam Fox admits Dundee United need to get first win sooner rather than later
Liam Fox admits the sooner Dundee United get their first cinch Premiership victory of the season on the board the better. The Tangerines remain winless in the league after eight games with the latest defeat coming on Saturday at Tannadice to Tayside rivals St Johnstone.
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move
Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool are set to move for a Ghanian attacker compared to Sadio Mané. Mané left Anfield in the summer for Bayern Munich after winning two domestic trophies in...
fourfourtwo.com
Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder after poor start
Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after less than a year in the role. Boro have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.
fourfourtwo.com
Jim Goodwin likes the threat posed by goal-happy Aberdeen
Jim Goodwin was full of praise for his attacking options after his Aberdeen side made it 15 goals in four home cinch Premiership matches, with a 4-1 win over Kilmarnock. Vicente Besuijen opened the scoring for the Dons before Bojan Miovski took his all-competitions tally to eight for the season, his goals coming either side of Ash Taylor’s header for the visitors.
RELATED PEOPLE
fourfourtwo.com
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson issues red alert to players ahead of Fiorentina visit
Robbie Neilson has warned Hearts they must avoid red cards if they are to have any chance of a Europa Conference League upset at home to Fiorentina on Thursday. The Jambos’ hopes of making the Europa League group stage were dashed when Jorge Grant was shown a second yellow for diving while the play-off against FC Zurich was delicately poised in August.
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Blues leading race to sign Bundesliga striker who is 'happy' with offer
RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) striker Christopher Nkunku is reportedly 'happy' with a transfer proposal from Chelsea (opens in new tab), who are said to be favourites to sign him next summer. The Blues made two big attacking additions during the last transfer window in Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick...
fourfourtwo.com
Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to ‘move on quickly’ from Arsenal defeat
Antonio Conte wants his Tottenham players to take any positives they can from their north London derby defeat to Arsenal as they move on quickly to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday. A 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium saw Spurs lose their first Premier League game of the season, the...
fourfourtwo.com
Aston Villa fail to break down 10-man Leeds in ill-tempered stalemate
Leeds held on for a point after Luis Sinisterra was controversially sent off at Elland Road in an ill-tempered goalless draw against Aston Villa. Colombia winger Sinisterra was dismissed early in the second half after failing to retreat from a free-kick and earning a second yellow card.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourfourtwo.com
Kevin van Veen happy with Motherwell’s new style despite lack of points
Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen is enjoying the new style of play under Steven Hammell but is desperate to get some more rewards. Well have taken one point from four cinch Premiership matches but have had opportunities at key moments in each game to take more.
fourfourtwo.com
Virgil van Dijk admits consistency key to Liverpool recovery after fresh setback
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is confident they can find their best form fast and insists consistency is the key. A fourth draw in seven Premier League matches left manager Jurgen Klopp admitting confidence is as much of a problem as rhythm and momentum.
fourfourtwo.com
Jesse Marsch frustrated as Leeds are held by Aston Villa
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch refused to discuss referee Stuart Attwell’s display after his 10-man side held on to draw 0-0 with Aston Villa in the Premier League. Marsch, watching from the stands due to a touchline ban, had no complaints about Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra’s controversial second-half dismissal for failing to retreat from a free-kick.
fourfourtwo.com
I know the heat is on – Brendan Rodgers relishing derby battle with Forest
Defiant Brendan Rodgers is ready to embrace the derby heat to dig Leicester out of trouble. The Foxes are rock bottom of the Premier League and winless in the top flight this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag hints at defensive change for Manchester derby?
Could Ten Hag recall one of United's England stars to the side for Sunday's huge clash with arch-rivals Manchester City?. Manchester United (opens in new tab) manager Erik ten Hag has lauded Luke Shaw's recent England performances, prompting talk that the left-back could be recalled for Sunday's Manchester derby. Shaw...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United lacked belief in derby thrashing – Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag blamed a lack of belief for Manchester United’s “hammering” in Sunday’s 6-3 derby day demolishment at Manchester City. Having bounced back from alarming defeats to Brighton and Brentford with four successive Premier League wins, the Red Devils were brought down to earth with a bump at the Etihad Stadium.
fourfourtwo.com
Malky Mackay delighted with Ross County’s desire to hit back from Hibs loss
Malky Mackay is pleased that his Ross County side are “desperate” for their quick return to action following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Hibernian. Attacker Owura Edwards missed a good chance for the Staggies in the first half when he drove against Hibs keeper David Marshall and the Dingwall side paid for that a minute after the restart when Easter Road defender Ryan Porteous took advantage of slack defending from a Joe Newell throw-in to drive in from close range.
fourfourtwo.com
Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.
fourfourtwo.com
Roy Keane bemoans ‘hugely embarrassing’ Manchester United performance
Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has branded the club’s 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City “hugely embarrassing”. Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League champions, who led 4-0 at the break, cruise to victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and prompted a withering assessment from the Irishman.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United must use pain of derby defeat to improve – Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United must use the pain of Sunday’s 6-3 derby defeat as fuel for improvement after admitting attitude and belief was lacking from the outset at Manchester City. A run of four straight Premier League wins under Erik ten Hag came to a shuddering halt on...
fourfourtwo.com
Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter
World Cup hopeful Conor Gallagher will get plenty of chances to impress Gareth Southgate in October, promised new Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The midfielder earned his first England call-up after a standout campaign on loan with Palace last season but did not feature in Southgate’s most recent squad, and had played just 157 minutes across five Premier League appearances ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over his former club.
fourfourtwo.com
The Arsenal Football Group: Why the Gunners may be set to buy a feeder club or affiliate team
Arsenal could be buying a feeder club or affiliate side overseas. That's the rumour, following the latest shake-up on the Emirates Stadium board, with corporate lawyer and influential figure Tim Lewis joining the club full-time after resigning from his position at the law firm at which he is a partner, Clifford Chance.
Comments / 0