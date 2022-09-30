ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool report: 'The Ghanian Mané' set for sensational Anfield move

Liverpool are poised to land a player compared favourably with Sadio Mane, in a move that could rejuvenate Jurgen Klopp's side. Liverpool are set to move for a Ghanian attacker compared to Sadio Mané. Mané left Anfield in the summer for Bayern Munich after winning two domestic trophies in...
Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder after poor start

Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after less than a year in the role. Boro have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.
Jim Goodwin likes the threat posed by goal-happy Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin was full of praise for his attacking options after his Aberdeen side made it 15 goals in four home cinch Premiership matches, with a 4-1 win over Kilmarnock. Vicente Besuijen opened the scoring for the Dons before Bojan Miovski took his all-competitions tally to eight for the season, his goals coming either side of Ash Taylor’s header for the visitors.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson issues red alert to players ahead of Fiorentina visit

Robbie Neilson has warned Hearts they must avoid red cards if they are to have any chance of a Europa Conference League upset at home to Fiorentina on Thursday. The Jambos’ hopes of making the Europa League group stage were dashed when Jorge Grant was shown a second yellow for diving while the play-off against FC Zurich was delicately poised in August.
Jesse Marsch frustrated as Leeds are held by Aston Villa

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch refused to discuss referee Stuart Attwell’s display after his 10-man side held on to draw 0-0 with Aston Villa in the Premier League. Marsch, watching from the stands due to a touchline ban, had no complaints about Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra’s controversial second-half dismissal for failing to retreat from a free-kick.
Manchester United lacked belief in derby thrashing – Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag blamed a lack of belief for Manchester United’s “hammering” in Sunday’s 6-3 derby day demolishment at Manchester City. Having bounced back from alarming defeats to Brighton and Brentford with four successive Premier League wins, the Red Devils were brought down to earth with a bump at the Etihad Stadium.
Malky Mackay delighted with Ross County’s desire to hit back from Hibs loss

Malky Mackay is pleased that his Ross County side are “desperate” for their quick return to action following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Hibernian. Attacker Owura Edwards missed a good chance for the Staggies in the first half when he drove against Hibs keeper David Marshall and the Dingwall side paid for that a minute after the restart when Easter Road defender Ryan Porteous took advantage of slack defending from a Joe Newell throw-in to drive in from close range.
Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.
Roy Keane bemoans ‘hugely embarrassing’ Manchester United performance

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has branded the club’s 6-3 derby defeat by Manchester City “hugely embarrassing”. Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League champions, who led 4-0 at the break, cruise to victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon and prompted a withering assessment from the Irishman.
Conor Gallagher will get chance to stake World Cup claims – Graham Potter

World Cup hopeful Conor Gallagher will get plenty of chances to impress Gareth Southgate in October, promised new Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The midfielder earned his first England call-up after a standout campaign on loan with Palace last season but did not feature in Southgate’s most recent squad, and had played just 157 minutes across five Premier League appearances ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory over his former club.
