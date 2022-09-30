Malky Mackay is pleased that his Ross County side are “desperate” for their quick return to action following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Hibernian. Attacker Owura Edwards missed a good chance for the Staggies in the first half when he drove against Hibs keeper David Marshall and the Dingwall side paid for that a minute after the restart when Easter Road defender Ryan Porteous took advantage of slack defending from a Joe Newell throw-in to drive in from close range.

