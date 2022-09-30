A sexist advert shared by dating website Match.com has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority.The clip, posted on the popular video-sharing app TikTok, depicted a woman giving a man a protein drink while he has his feet up, organising socks and towels, and using a TV remote to turn the football on for him.“I will make him his protein drink after the gym,” the voiceover says. “I always make sure he has a fresh towel and socks after his shower. I put the football on for him every evening. Find your keeper via Match. Go download the Match app...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO