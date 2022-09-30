ArtSci Roundup: Cuarteto Latinoamericano concert, Sasha Senderovich book launch, Gabriel Kahane concert, and more

Read full article on original website
Where are the Black musicians in the country's largest orchestras?
In 2014, a study found that only 1.4% of orchestra musicians were Black. In 2022, it's hard to know if that number is better or worse.
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
Classical home listening: Sibelius songs; The Future Is Female: Vol 2
Sibelius’s songs, each compressed into a matter of a few minutes, occupy a landscape as singular and potent as his symphonies. Mostly written for voice and piano to Swedish texts, they are a key part of the Finnish composer’s repertoire: he wrote more than 100. In Jean Sibelius: Orchestral Songs (Lawo), the Norwegian mezzo-soprano Marianne Beate Kielland and the Norwegian Radio Orchestra, conducted by Petr Popelka, have brought together 18 songs in orchestral versions by, among others, Sibelius’s contemporary, Simon Parmet; his son-in-law, the Finnish conductor Jussi Jalas; and the British composer Colin Matthews.
SuperRare Partnered 0x Society for Artist Education
SuperRare recently elevated its value proposition by entering a year-long partnership with 0x Society. The collaboration will result in artists and collectors learning more about the cryptoart space. The partnership was announced on SuperRare’s official Twitter account. The platform shared a string of tweets to help users learn about the...
British artists recreate ‘A Great Day in Harlem’ photo for Black History Month
Established and up and coming black artists are to be photographed together, marking the 40th anniversary of the start of the British black arts movement, as part of a series of events for Black History Month in October. The Black Cultural Archives, based in south London, will be commemorating the...
