Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
NIL has greatly changed things in college athletics
Name, image and likeness has quickly grown into a monster that is changing the face of college athletics. On July 1, 2021, the NCAA opened the opportunity for college athletes to make money of their Name, image and likeness. The NCAA didn’t really implement any NIL rules, but instead left it up to each state or each school to set their own standards.
American teenager advances to Central Coast Tennis Classic Quarterfinals
– In eight rounds of 16 matches played on Thursday at the EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic, one could argue that no player was as dominant as the youngest player remaining in the singles field, 18-year-old qualifier Robin Montgomery from Washington, D.C. A product of the same Junior Tennis Champions...
VOTE for the North Jersey Football Team of the Week for Week 5
With another upset-filled week of the high school football season behind us, it's time to look back on the top team performances and vote. Read about the teams that stood out in Week 5 and let us know which one should be the North Jersey Team of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this...
RealGM
Best College Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Offers for Week 5
Last week, college football was headlined by several upsets, especially in the Pac-12. However, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson – who escaped with a double overtime win over Wake Forest – roll into College Football Week 5 unscathed and atop the power rankings. Before enjoying the action, make the most of the best college football betting promo codes and bonuses.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA
Road offers unique opportunity to bond, prepare at training camp
Ask most NBA coaches, executives and even players to name their least favorite place to be each season and they’ll collectively agree: “The road.” Thousands of hours and millions of dollars have been spent over the years to learn that teams win more at home, sleep best in their own beds, eat better with home cooking and on and on.
NBA・
St. Xavier hires new baseball coach with years of Bomber experience
After an extensive search, St. Xavier High School announced Friday Don DiGiacomo as its new head baseball coach. Coach DiGiacomo, or Coach D as his athletes call him, has been a part of the St. Xavier community for the past 37 years and has coached at least one sport since his arrival. He has been on the coaching staff for 13 state championships in football, swimming, and cross country. He was part of the coaching staff for baseball in 2003 when the Bombers won the state championship.
Comments / 0