The Rangers cuts continued yesterday, with the Blueshirts cutting 5 players, trimming the training camp roster to 29 players. None of the cuts should surprise anyone, but I wonder what’s going on with Lauri Pajuniemi. His name was never mentioned in camp and he never played in a preseason game. It makes you wonder if he was hurt in camp.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO