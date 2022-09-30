Read full article on original website
nystateofpolitics.com
New York labor commissioner backs an increase to minimum wage upstate
The minimum wage north of Westchester County could increase by $1 to $14.20 by the end of the year under an order issued by New York Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon on Friday. Final approval for the wage increase must still be considered through the rule-making process and is subject to...
nystateofpolitics.com
Infrastructure eyed in New York's electric vehicle push
This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul moved to enact a law meant to phase out gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035. Supporters hope the regulations announced by the governor will hasten the transition as New York seeks to curtail the effects of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. "Getting it done before...
nystateofpolitics.com
Farmworker overtime threshold to drop to 40 hours a week in New York
Farmworkers in New York will eventually qualify for overtime pay after working 40 hours in a week under a new rule announced Friday by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. The move was not unexpected and came after a wage board at the Department of Labor had recommended the expanded overtime...
nystateofpolitics.com
Zeldin-aligned groups start spending big
Independent expenditure committees critical of Gov. Kathy Hochul are spending millions of dollars on TV and digital ads as the race for governor enters its final weeks. The ads come as Hochul's campaign so far has easily outspent her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and as polling has shown her leading him in her bid for a full term.
nystateofpolitics.com
CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York
After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission gets second stab at Assembly maps
It’s take two for New York’s attempt at independent redistricting. On Thursday, a state appeals judge ruled that the Independent Redistricting Commission, which was unable to get a finalized legislative maps through this year, will be tasked with drawing new district lines for the state Assembly after those lines were thrown out by a state Supreme Court judge for being unconstitutional.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York Republican, Conservative parties challenge parts of absentee ballot process
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York state Conservative and Republican parties are among the plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit this week in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County challenging parts of the state's absentee ballot process. "What it's about is simply a major concern that the Democratic Party is attempting...
nystateofpolitics.com
Assessing New York’s ‘dramatically impacted’ mental health workforce
New York’s mental health workforce has been “impacted dramatically” by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Glenn Liebman, CEO of the Mental Health Association in New York State. Liebman argues more needs to be done to recruit and retain workers in the strained health care system. Liebman is...
