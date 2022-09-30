ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Infrastructure eyed in New York's electric vehicle push

This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul moved to enact a law meant to phase out gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035. Supporters hope the regulations announced by the governor will hasten the transition as New York seeks to curtail the effects of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. "Getting it done before...
POLITICS
nystateofpolitics.com

Farmworker overtime threshold to drop to 40 hours a week in New York

Farmworkers in New York will eventually qualify for overtime pay after working 40 hours in a week under a new rule announced Friday by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. The move was not unexpected and came after a wage board at the Department of Labor had recommended the expanded overtime...
AGRICULTURE
nystateofpolitics.com

Zeldin-aligned groups start spending big

Independent expenditure committees critical of Gov. Kathy Hochul are spending millions of dollars on TV and digital ads as the race for governor enters its final weeks. The ads come as Hochul's campaign so far has easily outspent her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and as polling has shown her leading him in her bid for a full term.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
nystateofpolitics.com

New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission gets second stab at Assembly maps

It’s take two for New York’s attempt at independent redistricting. On Thursday, a state appeals judge ruled that the Independent Redistricting Commission, which was unable to get a finalized legislative maps through this year, will be tasked with drawing new district lines for the state Assembly after those lines were thrown out by a state Supreme Court judge for being unconstitutional.
POLITICS
nystateofpolitics.com

Assessing New York’s ‘dramatically impacted’ mental health workforce

New York’s mental health workforce has been “impacted dramatically” by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Glenn Liebman, CEO of the Mental Health Association in New York State. Liebman argues more needs to be done to recruit and retain workers in the strained health care system. Liebman is...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy