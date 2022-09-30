ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

Multnomah County Chair Candidates Spar Over the Future of the Joint Office of Homeless Services

On Tuesday, WW met with Multnomah County chair candidates Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meieran, who are seeking this newspaper’s endorsement. Both are sitting county commissioners vying for what is arguably the most powerful elected office in the Portland region. The county chair has complete control over the county’s budget—and its dollars dedicated to housing and homelessness, a budget that’s grown dramatically over the past year because of a tax on high-income earners that now rakes in tens of millions of dollars for homeless services.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Mingus Mapps lays out alternate plan to remake Portland government, hoping it will dampen support for more sweeping option

Portland Commissioner Mingus Mapps has a big ask for city voters deeply frustrated with City Hall and desperate to transform the way it functions. First, reject an upcoming ballot measure that proposes sweeping changes to the city’s form of government and election system crafted by a citizen-led group and championed by a diverse coalition of backers.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Poll reportedly shows Gonzalez ahead of Hardesty at debate

City Council candidates spar over blame for crime, in-office work during City Club of Portland debate.Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and businessman Rene Gonzalez clashed before the City Club of Portland as a new poll reportedly shows the challenger with a large lead over the incumbent. The Oregonian/Oregonlive.com reported the poll shows Gonzalez leading Hardesty by a margin of 50% to 26%. It was reportedly conducted by DHM Research for the Portland Business Alliance. Although not released, it is the first poll in the race to be publicly reported. Gonzalez repeatedly accused Hardesty of contributing to crime and homelessness by undermining...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland

Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?

As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Hardesty, Gonzalez spar over Portland homelessness and crime

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and her opponent, businessman Rene Gonzalez, agreed on one point at their Friday debate: the city is not in a good place. The two city council candidates on the November ballot pointed to a proliferation of homeless camps and a rise in gun violence and drug dealing as symptoms of a community in trouble. But the similarities ended there.
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

LETTERS to the Editor

The Letters to the Editor are where BEE readers each month report community news and their own opinionsAnother dangerous fire in Woodstock Editor, So this happened at 6 a.m. on Saturday, 9/10/22. Homeless campers right by my house set a mattress on fire. Luckily, my neighbor was up and was able to call the fire department before it spread to our house, or to other structures. This time. Cathy Miller Woodstock Celebrating the "older person" on October first Editor, For those of us lucky enough to have reached our sixth decade or beyond, the feeling of being...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Fringe#Mayor#City Hall#Politics Local
canbyfirst.com

Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site

In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
GRAND RONDE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Wrestling
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
The Bee

Dozens paint the 'Arleta Triangle' as its makeover continues

With the bypass sfreet blocked at 72nd and Woodstock, closing one side of the Arleta Triangle, painting has been doneAfter being an Inner Southeast Portland nexus of street shootings for quite some time, residents of the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood say they're relieved that the gunfire incidents have considerably declined this year. One of the neighborhood volunteers' projects has been to close off the "Arleta Triangle", a complex intersection at S.E. Woodstock Boulevard and 72nd Avenue, which they have successfully accomplished. Their next step was to transfer the closed area there into a colorful street plaza, which took place...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: A Charter Reform Debate, Gonzalez Unsuccessfully Tries to Squirm Out of Fine, and Vladimir Putin Is Going Off the Rails

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Screw off, autumn!...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Another Deadly Weekend In The Rose City

Portland, Ore. — Two men are dead following shootings in the early morning hours of both Friday and Saturday. Portland Police say one shooting was in Hazelwood neighborhood, the other in the Wilkes neighborhood. There were also two deadly stabbings in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. In all, four people died as a result of homicide in Portland this weekend.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy