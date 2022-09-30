Read full article on original website
Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
WA homeless program showing early signs of helping those living off highways
The fire under the Ship Canal Bridge last week highlighted just how dangerous it can be to have freeways and homeless encampments so close together, not just for camp residents, but for travelers. That camp is now being evaluated and addressed by the state government under a new program that is already showing positive results.
Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week
The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon
Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
Bolt Creek Fire Likely Needing Seasonal Weather Change to Reach Full Containment
The Wenatchee Valley isn’t the only place seeing hazy skies and diminished air qualities in recent days. Residents on the state’s west side have also been dealing with the impacts of smoke being produced by the Bolt Creek Fire near Stevens Pass. Fire information officer, Amanda Montei, says...
Redmond Hiker Dead South of Leavenworth
A hiker from Redmond died while enroute to medical attention after hiking Aasgard Pass on Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Rivercom responded to a medical emergency involving a 41-year-old Redmond man, Swaminathan Sundaram, who was hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth. Aasgard Pass is an access point between the Stuart...
Many parts of western Washington dealing with ‘moderate’ air quality as smoky conditions persist
SEATTLE — Areas of western Washington still have hazy skies on Monday with a lot of the area in the “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” air quality range, according to the Washington Smoke blog. Most of the areas in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups”...
Redmond man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass near Leavenworth
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A 41-year-old Redmond man who was hiking with a group on Aasgard Pass, which is south of Leavenworth, died on Saturday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Burnett said at 10 a.m., RiverCom Dispatch received multiple alerts in the area of...
Wildfire Threatens Homes in Methow Valley
A wildfire in the Methow Valley threatened homes and prompted numerous evacuation orders on Tuesday. The Vintin Road Fire sparked near the town of Carlton around 3 p.m. and quickly spread, covering 30 acres before finally being corralled by firefighters after roughly six hours. Crews from multiple agencies responded to...
Redmond man dies while being airlifted from Aasgard Pass
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man died while he was being airlifted from Aasgard Pass on September 24. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said 41-year-old Swaminathan Sundaram of Redmond died while hiking the pass, located south of Leavenworth. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RiverCom Dispatch was advised of a...
U.S. 2 Reopened After Second Closure In 3 Weeks
U.S. Highway 2 is back open in the Skykomish area after having been shut down twice in recent weeks because of close by wildfire activity. A four mile stretch between the Creek Tunnel and the ranger station reopened Thursday evening at 7 after closing down late Monday night. The latest...
Everett man accused of setting fire outside Leavenworth
An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth. Washington State Patrol troopers and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Colin Rae Anderson, 29, about 8:30 p.m. The roadside fire was quickly suppressed, but...
Man dies behind the wheel during medical issue just west of Snoqualmie Pass, sending vehicle adrift
SNOQUALMIE PASS - A Covington man has died after succumbing to a medical issue behind the wheel near Snoqualmie Pass Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., Troopers say the 66-year-old man, who won't be identified, was going east on I-90 in lane three when he experienced a medical issue and became unresponsive. The vehicle drifted across lane four and onto the left shoulder, striking the jersey barrier. The vehicle traveled along the jersey barrier for about 400 ft. and eventually came to rest on the left shoulder.
Log Truck Dumps Load, Blocks SR-28
Traffic on State Route 28 was snarled Thursday morning after a semi-truck lost control and crashed. The incident occurred just west of Ephrata at around 3:00 a.m. Washington State Patrol Trooper, Collin Cumaravel, says it was the truck’s cargo that caused the biggest issue. “A log truck left the...
Chelan County Accepting Applications for District Court Judge
Just days after Chelan County District Court Judge Kyle Mott announced he is resigning before the end of the year, the Chelan County Board of Commissioners have already established a plan to replace him behind the bench. Commissioner Bob Bugert says the county will accept applications for the post currently...
Wenatchee Announces Ribbon Cutting For new City Hall
The City of Wenatchee is gearing up for the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of its new City Hall. City staff is especially proud of their new customer service lobby there, which is described as a one-stop for city services. Executive Services Director Laura Gloria says anything from signing up for a parks...
US 2 Reopening Unclear as Bolt Creek Fire Runs Its Course
US 2 will remain closed indefinitely as firefighters let the Bolt Creek Fire run its course, decreasing wildfire threats in the long-term. US 2 is closed between MP 46 and 50 due to increased fire activity and hazardous trees following on the road. Since Sep. 10, the Bolt Creek Fire...
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
