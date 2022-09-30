Read full article on original website
U.S., Europe whip U.N. votes for historic Russia rebuke
After Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution slamming its claim to four Ukrainian regions, a massive lobbying effort is now underway in the General Assembly.
How the US might respond to a Russian nuclear attack in Ukraine
As concerns grow over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear saber rattling amid continued losses in Ukraine, what a U.S. response would look like has become an increasingly urgent question. U.S. officials since the start of Russia’s attack on Ukraine have stressed there are plans being developed to counter a...
Jaco Booyens warns of rise in child exploitation in US
SHAREtogether founder Jaco Booyens reacts to the border crisis under President Biden and the trafficking of migrant children on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Musk reverses course, again: he's ready to buy Twitter, build 'X' app
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to proceed with his original $44 billion bid to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, security filings showed on Tuesday, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up, whether he wanted to or not.
