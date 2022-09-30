Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE SKY: Smoky sunset, moon
The Bolt Creek Fire to the east is still sending smoke this way, and that has worsened air quality, as shown on both the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and PurpleAir maps. But it’s also intensified the sunset color, as shown in James Bratsanos‘ photo from tonight (above). Meantime. Eddie caught the moon with a bit of a tinge last night:
From 16th SW concerns to stormwater-storage tank plan, here’s what happened at HPAC’s monthly meeting
Safety and stormwater were hot topics as HPAC – the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge – met online this past Wednesday night. SOUTHWEST PRECINCT: New third-watch (nighttime) commander Lt. Nathan Shopay was a guest. He was surprised to find how busy it is “deep into the night” in West Seattle/South Park – it’s the quietest precinct but still busy. “We augment a lot – a minimum amount of officers we have to get to (via volunteers) to get to 10 officers a night.” He said they run many “emphasis patrols,” including Westwood Village, and extra staffing for gun violence. He says cross-precinct dispatches to or from South Precinct are common. “Our priorities are … enough officers to serve the community (plus handling) shots calls, anything gun violence related, and we’re still going after all our violent offenders.”
Laughter is what they’re after: 2 West Seattle comics bringing it to you via Cozy Comedy
In these often-grim times, it’s hard to argue with the idea that we need more laughter in our lives. are doing their best to bring it to you. Not just through their own careers as performing comics, but by producing shows in a variety of venues – West Seattle and beyond – through their company Cozy Comedy.
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: New feature inside
Last week, we mentioned nighttime lane closures so crews could go inside the West Seattle Bridge to work on the new observation platforms. Now, they’re done, SDOT reports in its weekly bridge update:. (SDOT photo) This week, crews finished installing lighting inside the bridge for the permanent inspection platforms....
BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Portage Bay Café in, Agave Cocina out
When last we spoke to the proprietors of Portage Bay – famed for its breakfast/brunch offerings at 4 locations elsewhere in the city – they were still finalizing plans, but hoping to be open in West Seattle by year’s end. Agave had been in the space since May 2019, a year after the closure of its original tenant, Fresh Bistro.
READER REPORT: West Seattle’s own Great Pumpkin grower does it again
Once again this year, it took a village – actually, a block of Upper Morgan neighbors – to help Trevor load up a giant pumpkin so it could be taken to a weigh-off. He sent photos, first as they were headed out this morning, including one showing just how big the pumpkin is:
WEST SEATTLE ART: Want to buy a mural?
(Photo courtesy Senior Center of West Seattle – artist Steffanie Lorig and mural) The cracked corner windows at the Senior Center of West Seattle building are being replaced today – and that means the temporary murals (explained here before the Alki Arts pop-up week) had to come down. Both were offered for sale, with half the proceeds to the artist, half to the Senior Center. SCWS executive director Amy Lee Derenthal says one mural already has been sold but the other one is available, the one that’s been facing California SW – a 40″ x 80″ mural painted by Steffanie Lorig. If you’re interested, email Alki Arts’ Diane Venti to inquire, at dianeventi@gmail.com.
Oktoberfest celebrations, Dream Dinners open house, more for your West Seattle Saturday
(Fall roses, photographed in West Seattle by Gary Pro) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday:. ROAD WORK: First, a reminder that WSDOT‘s “Revive I-5” project has the ramp from southbound I-5 to the West Seattle Bridge closed all weekend. Next, today’s project list from SDOT:
West Seattle firefighters join in ‘Light the Night’ remembrance
At 8 pm, Ladder 13 pulled out of its bay at Seattle Fire Station 37 in Sunrise Heights, lights flashing. But it wasn’t heading out on a call. At fire stations all over the city, right at that moment, other SFD apparatus that weren’t on calls did the same, in tribute to fallen firefighters.
Love Battery, Spelldown, bingo, more for your West Seattle Friday
(Squirrel stocking up on sunflower seeds for winter – photo by Caity Gerhardt) Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: DIY cleanup equipment is available at Delridge Community Center/Playfield (26th SW & SW Genesee) until 6 pm...
BIZNOTES: West Seattle Brewing Tap Shack’s last night; Homefront’s upcoming closure; 15th/Roxbury plan
TAP SHACK’S LAST NIGHT: West Seattle Brewing reminds us that this is the final night for its Alki Tap Shack (2536 Alki Avenue SW), as reported here a month ago. The weather’s perfect to stop by one last time; Hannah from WS Brewing says “We will have beers, bikes, and bbq, a partnership with Peace Peloton! Starting at 6, Jones BBQ; 7:00-ish, DJ Big Ugly, party into the night!” WS Brewing will continue at its “mothership” location (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW). Ampersand Coffee next door also is affected by the site’s impending redevelopment but will remain open in its current building one more month, then plans to move into the former Tacontainer until the new building is done.
VIDEO: At second ride in memory of Robb Mason, roadside promises of safety action
(Riders arriving at Spokane Street site) So said one of the bicycle-affixed signs seen tonight when Seattle Neighborhood Greenways‘ memorial ride for Robb Mason arrived in the area east of the West Seattle low bridge where he was killed by a hit-and-run driver two and a half months ago.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Church burglary
Recognize either of those people? They were caught on security camera burglarizing Fauntleroy UCC Church (9140 California SW) last night, reports Phil, who sent the information and images. He says they left behind damage to the lobby door and interior windows, If you have information, the SPD incident # is 2022-262632, and you can also leave a message on the church phone, 206-932-5600.
LOST CAT: Junction area – October 2, 2022 11:09 am
My daughter’s cat “Roz” is missing from her dad’s house in the Alaska Junction (cross roads are 44th and Dakota). He’s an overly friendly little guy so he may have wondered into your house for free food or cuddles? If your out and about please keep your eyes peeled. He is very loved and very missed. Her dad is offering a $500 reward or some Darby Winery wine. Your choice! Thanks so much! Please call Darby with info – 206.954.4700.
HELPING: Neighborly care for North Delridge raingardens
This reader report is from Jill, on behalf of her neighbor Helga, who in turn wanted to let the community know about a neighbor who’s gone above and beyond the call of neighborliness this past summer:. (This) neighbor, Kristen Thom-McMaster, has spent over 100 hours this summer weeding the...
HALLOWEEN SEASON: This year’s first featured decorations
Now that it’s October, it’s Halloween season in a big way. Thanks to Adam for sending video and photos of all the spookiness going on outside his home at 36th SW and SW Andover: “We have been in West Seattle for about 2 years now. We just had a baby girl and are getting ready to celebrate her first Halloween. We’ve got our decorations up and wanted to share some photos/videos with you … Hope you enjoy and hope the neighbors get to come see too!!”
WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Return of the gameday gallery
It’s football season again and that means, when we have enough photos to share – a gallery of West Seattle birds on the Seahawks‘ gameday! Thanks so much to everyone who has shared photos. Today, we have eight to spotlight. Above, Michelle Laughlin caught a Crow and Hawk “dancing” at Alki Point (which is the location of most of these photos). Michael Ostrogorsky photographed a Black Turnstone:
UPDATE: Crash at Delridge/Thistle
5:10 PM: Right at crunch time for the Friday pm commute, a crash is blocking part of Delridge Way at SW Thistle. Avoid the area for a while. 5:39 PM: Police have just reported that Delridge is open again both ways.
FOUND CAT: Gray and white – September 30, 2022 10:58 am
Found cat near West Seattle apartments. Meryl September 30, 2022 (12:43 pm) Hi.Good to be concerned for our furry creatures. What made you bring the cat inside? Did it seem distressed? Are you sure you didn’t just take someone’s cat off the street? Might want to put up signs in case they aren’t on the WSB? Just asking because there are a lot of cats that roam free without collars and are fine.
MUSIC! GAMES! Get creative with Mode Music and Performing Arts fall classes, starting soon
Mode Music and Performing Arts – the nonprofit sibling to Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) – is about to start fall classes, and some have room to register:. If you’ve got a little one who loves music and are looking for a place for them to channel that, ukulele classes are a great place to start! Ukulele 101 offers kindergartners through 3rd graders a great chance to learn the basics of an instrument that’s just their size. Our teacher Veronique Littlefield has experience as both a private music instructor and a preschool teacher, making her perfect for intro lessons for our younger students.
