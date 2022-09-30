ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

aarp.org

Experts Urge Earlier Planning for Long-Term Care

Even though Stu Ervay thought he was financially prepared for it, the experience of obtaining long-term care for his wife when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease only made a tragic situation worse. A retired university professor who lives in Kansas, Ervay had bought long-term care insurance for himself...
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
The Motley Fool

Kiss Your 10.1% Social Security Raise Goodbye in 2023

Social Security is, or will be, a vital source of income for most Americans. Social Security's 2023 COLA could result in the highest nominal-dollar benefit increase in history. Despite a large upcoming "raise," seniors are facing a double whammy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
CNET

Social Security Benefits Could Increase by More Than $1,700 on Average in 2023

Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment was a substantial 5.9% in 2022 -- equal to an additional $93 a month on average. By June, though, the Consumer Price Index had risen to 9.1%. The CPI charts year-over-year price changes for goods and services and determines the annual adjustment to Social Security benefits. It dipped to 8.5% in July -- and was 8.3% in August -- but it's still outpacing the Federal Reserve's target of 2% by a huge margin.
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Why Do Medicare Part B Premium Increases Match My Social Security COLAs?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:. “Please tell me why, when we get a Social Security raise, they increase Medicare Part B. My wife gets less than $1,100 from Social Security, and when she gets a Social Security increase, Medicare Part B almost wipes out any increase. Does the government know there are a lot of seniors who depend on Social Security? Please, we really don't understand this”
GOBankingRates

The Hardest States for an Affordable Retirement

Most seniors live out their days on a relatively fixed income that’s a combination of retirement savings and Social Security payments. As it’s hard to increase your income once you stop working, the best way to stretch your dollars is to live in an affordable area. Fortunately, the U.S. is such a diverse country that there’s a wide range of places to live, and the cost differential from state to state can be surprisingly large. In some cases, simply moving to the state next door could add thousands of dollars to your annual retirement budget. This can be a significant amount for many retirees, so it’s worth looking at the data to see what your options are — and which states you should perhaps avoid.
Motley Fool

Here's Where Social Security's 2023 COLA Ranks, Historically

Social Security recipients can expect their largest-ever nominal-dollar payout increase and the heftiest percentage boost to benefits in over four decades. Although the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be sizable, it doesn't even rank in the top 10 of all time. Despite a "historic" upcoming COLA, seniors will continue to...
thebossmagazine.com

What Types Of Medicare Plans are Available

Medicare is a government-run health insurance program that provides coverage to people over the age of 65. It also covers people with disabilities and those with End-Stage Renal Disease. Several types of Medicare plans are available, and it can be confusing to figure out which one is right for you. Many people have Medicare as part of a health insurance package provided through their workplace. These people are comfortable with their plan and don’t think about it much. Here are six types of Medicare plans to consider.
The Penny Hoarder

Your Guide to Navigate Medicare Open Enrollment This Year

Are you getting bombarded with TV commercials and a mountain of health insurance advertisements in the mail?. You’re not the only one. It’s that time of year again: Medicare open enrollment. During this roughly two-month period, Medicare beneficiaries can compare and adjust their coverage. Private insurance companies aggressively...
Deseret News

Older adults get price break on Medicare for 2023

The government said it’s lowering the monthly cost for Medicare’s outpatient coverage by 3% next year — an unusual direction that’s going to save older adults about 3% on Part B insurance and the first decrease in a decade. President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday...
Motley Fool

The Grim Reality of Social Security's Record "Raise" in 2023

In just 12 days, Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 will be announced. On a nominal-dollar basis, next year's increase to Social Security checks will be the largest on record. However, Social Security's COLA is set to disappoint in two key ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
