Light the Tower: Texas Football Beats West Virginia, 38-20

The UT Tower will shine with a burnt orange top on Saturday, October 1 to celebrate Texas Football’s victory over West Virginia. The Longhorns are now 3-2 and will play Oklahoma on Saturday, October 8 at 11 a.m. in The Cotton Bowl. As part of UT Tradition, the top...
