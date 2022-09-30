Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
‘Hawks, ‘Cats both rank in AP Top 25 poll
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the University of Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State University Wildcats landed in the AP Top 25 poll. The University of Kansas says the Jayhawks ranked at No. 19 in the poll announced on Sunday, Oct. 2. This is the team’s first ranking in the poll since Oct. 24, 2009.
WIBW
Law students officially become attorneys in swearing-in ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law students finally have been sworn in as state and federal attorneys. The Topeka Performing Arts Center hosted an in-person ceremony Friday for those who passed the Kansas bar exam. 13 NEWS spoke with Kayla Clark, a graduating attorney, to see why she wanted to...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Topeka Ks
Topeka is the seat of governance for the state of Kansas and is the state’s capital city. Topeka is not the largest city in the state, but it is perhaps its most significant, both culturally and historically, as it was in Topeka, where the Brown v. Board of Education case changed the course of history by ending racial segregation in the US public school system during the 20th century.
Emporia gazette.com
EHS Homecoming Royalty crowned
Bobby Trujillo and Journey Walburn are Emporia High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. They were crowned during Friday's game against Manhattan. Before the game began, a parade was held down Commercial Street. Other candidates were: Alison Brown, Angel Aldrete, Arianna Hamilton, Fred Jackson, Rebecca Snyder, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
At a crossroads in my life, I became a substitute teacher in Kansas. Here’s what I learned.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Ashley Motley is currently working as an emergency substitute teacher in Manhattan. Last month, I left my communications position working for a statewide elected official. Experiencing the […] The post At a crossroads in my life, I became a substitute teacher in Kansas. Here’s what I learned. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash
An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
KVOE
Chlorine burnout going well, according to Emporia city staff
Emporia’s burnout process will go into its second week Monday, and city officials say things have gone well so far. This is the second straight year where the city has done a chlorine burnout, converting from chloramine to free chlorine for a month, as opposed to shorter but more frequent disinfectant changeovers. On KVOE’s Talk of Emporia on Friday, Public Works Director Dean Grant said the goal is to do one burnout a year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Emporia parents take stand as criminal case drags on without explanation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “I Stand with the Victims.” More than 100 white t-shirts with the words “I Stand with the Victims” have been sold by one Emporia mom who wanted to take a stand after allegations of misconduct by some players on the Emporia Football team emerged in August. Seresa Howe wanted a “good way […]
KVOE
UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday
A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
WIBW
One day after bond reduced, Dana Chandler remains in Shawnee County Jail in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day after her bond was reduced to $350,000 from $1 million, Dana Chandler on Friday remained in the Shawnee County Jail, where she has been held since May 2018. Chandler’s bond was reduced Thursday afternoon during a status hearing in Shawnee County District Court following...
KVOE
Newman Regional Health’s operating room sees increased traffic with combination of new surgeons, robotic equipment
Statistics aren’t immediately available, but Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright says the hospital’s operating room is busier than it has been in a while. Wright says the combination of new surgeons and the new da Vinci robotic equipment means the hospital can do more kinds of surgeries than before — and more surgeries than initially expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officer wounded in shootout in downtown Topeka
At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka.
KAKE TV
Kansas man killed in electrocution incident, sheriff says
STRONG CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 36-year-old man has died following an electrocution incident in eastern Kansas early Friday. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of 240th Road near Strong City. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh told KVOE that Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power when he was electrocuted.
Kansas State Collegian
Josh Turner performs in the ‘real Manhattan’
When country music star Josh Turner took the McCain Auditorium stage, he started the show raising a loud applause by saying he was honored to play in the “real Manhattan.”. Turner performed on Sept. 22 at McCain in front of a nearly sold-out crowd. He told the crowd he “brought his country music-ometer so he could see what kind of fans he was really dealing with.”
KVOE
UPDATE: Hartford woman hospitalized, Emporia teen cited following crash in Hartford Friday morning
A Hartford woman was transported to Newman Regional Health following a crash in Hartford Friday morning. Lyon County Deputies, Fire District 5 and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were all called to the intersection of Congress and Plumb in Hartford for a two-vehicle injury accident. According to Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early, 17-year-old Caide Timmons of Emporia was traveling southbound on Congress in a 2006 Toyota Highlander and was approaching the intersection at Congress and Plumb.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday. “On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported […]
Oktoberfest kicks off in Junction City
Oktoberfest opened Friday in downtown Junction City. The event attracted a large turnout for day one of the two day celebration. Photos courtesy of Kari Crump. Oktoberfest continues Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on North Washington from 6th to 10th Streets. Entertainment, games, food and beer are all...
KVOE
No injuries, but equipment destroyed in crash at Kansas Turnpike’s Emporia tollgate
It didn’t result in a hospital trip, but a crash led to some significant damage to some of the Kansas Turnpike’s equipment at the Emporia tollgate. Shortly before 3 pm Wednesday, a semi driven by 51-year-old Angel Chirino-Becerril of Tultepec, Mexico, was going through the gate. Chirino-Becerril apparently merged into the KTAG lane, realized he didn’t want to go through that lane and then merged left. His semi hit what’s called the crash attenuator, equipment used to absorb impact and thus keep both tollbooths and toll collectors safe.
KVOE
Fire in central Emporia under investigation
Damage estimates are pending after a fire in central Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia and Olpe firefighters were called to 906 Mechanic around 4:20 pm after reports of smoke in the basement. Emporia Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says the main fire was limited to the basement, although hot spots developed elsewhere in the house — causing firefighters to continue their investigation beyond 5:30 pm.
Comments / 0