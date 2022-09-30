ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Goodwill launches online venture GoodwillFinds

Secondhand shopping received a digital jolt Tuesday when Goodwill launched GoodwillFinds, its first dedicated online marketplace. According to The Associated Press, GoodwillFinds will make roughly 100,000 donated clothing, toys and houseware items available for online purchase, while expanding the 120-year-old nonprofit’s internet presence that was previously limited to auction sites like ShopGoodwill.com or individual stores selling donations online via eBay and Amazon.
CHARITIES
American Songwriter

Arctic Monkeys Announce 22-Stop 2023 North American Tour

Acclaimed U.K.-born rock band Arctic Monkeys have announced an upcoming 22-stop North American tour, which kicks off in 2023 on August 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and concludes on September 29 in Inglewood, California. The rollicking rock group, which is comprised of Jamie Cook, Matt Helders, Nick O’Malley, and Alex Turner,...
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy