Prattville, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn

With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
AUBURN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

PHOTOS: Elmore County Law Day proves that Learning Can be Fun

Elmore County Law Day brought in hundreds of elementary students from our area Friday to the Judicial Complex in Wetumpka for a day of fun, meeting first responders and learning about different branches of law enforcement. This year, the court case presented to students, who served as the jury, covered...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Full circle: a heartwarming story of giving back

Mary Sue Cochran, a long-time resident of Union Springs, Alabama, is a current resident of Morningside Assisted Living in Auburn. Ms. Cochran was a school teacher for 38 years. She taught Title One Reading at Union Springs Elementary School during some of her teaching career. A federally-funded support program, the...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

PAHS Pet of the Week: Meet Tank! Well-Behaved and Great on a Leash

Tank is a 6-year-old German Shepherd/Alaskan Malamute mix who has already been neutered. He is an owner turn in because his owner could no longer care for him. Tank has a gorgeous black and brown coat; and he weighs 104 pounds. This very handsome fellow is very well behaved and great on a leash. Tank is not onl.
PRATTVILLE, AL
selmasun.com

Selma Walmart reopens after fire on Saturday night

Selma's Walmart reopened around 5 p.m. Sunday after a small fire in a back section of the store caused its closure Saturday night. Dallas County officials say the fire was set by teenagers doing a TikTok challenge in the paper product aisle of Walmart. Other fires have caused major damage in Atlanta and North Carolina.
SELMA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn University unveils NPHC Legacy Plaza, 'the first physical landmark for any Black student organization on Auburn’s campus'

On Friday afternoon, Auburn University dedicated the National Pan-Hellenic Council Legacy Plaza, which features an open space and monuments dedicated to the nine African American fraternities and sororities on the Auburn campus that make up the NPHC. Often called the “Divine Nine,” the NPHC consists of five fraternities—Alpha Phi Alpha,...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
TROY, AL
mediafeed.org

How much does it really cost to attend Auburn University in Alabama?

Auburn University, located in Auburn, Alabama, is known for its strong football culture (go Tigers!). Auburn University tuition for 2021-22 is just slightly higher than the national average of $10,740 (for in-state students) at $11,826 per year. However, if you live out of state, that number rises to $31,986 per year, in contrast to $27,560 as the national average.
AUBURN, AL
riverregionsports.com

CRAMTON BOWL 100 YEARS: Jeff Davis, Lee crown anniversary of first football game

Perhaps it is fitting that Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee played their annual grudge match Friday, the 100th anniversary of the first football game at Cramton Bowl. The Volunteers and the Generals have a storied tradition that includes some of the greatest games ever played at Cramton Bowl, although this year’s version of the rivalry wasn’t as memorable. Jeff Davis improved to 2-4, with a come-from-behind 26-20 win. That left Lee winless at 0-6 and likely headed toward a winless season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka, Stanhope Elmore clash in annual rivalry game

Wetumpka head coach Bear Woods will get his first taste of coaching in a rivalry game this weekend. Woods and his Wetumpka Indians football team hit the road this Friday for a matchup with Stanhope Elmore in a AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 showdown. Wetumpka and Stanhope are each team’s...
WETUMPKA, AL
wvasfm.org

MPD Chief Darryl Albert makes special announcement

The Montgomery Police Department made a special announcement Wednesday about two separate drug-related arrests. MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert says there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community. MPD Captain G.C. Russell says the first arrest of 44-year-old Victor Ortiz involved nine pounds of methamphetamine...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

New wildfire reported Shelby County as other fires remain contained

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: September 30th: The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) reported a new wildfire was discovered on Jackson Farm Road in Wilsonville this afternoon. Firefighters from several agencies are responding or on scene already. Containment lines around the previous fires in that same area are holding, said...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

DA: Multiple people shot in Perry County

UNIONTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - Perry County’s district attorney said multiple people were shot in Uniontown Wednesday night. District Attorney Michael Jackson said it happened sometime after 9 p.m. He did not give the exact location. Jackson said five or six people, including the shooter, were taken to hospitals in...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shocks Alabama with incredible onside kick

Arkansas scored 14 unanswered points, and after the Razorbacks grabbed momentum, they shocked Alabama with an onside kick that was recovered by kicker Jake Bates. The play was reviewed and the call stood after the replay considered whether the ball went 10 yards before Bates took possession of the ball.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WSFA

Troy Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9 officer

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer. The passing of the Shepperd was said to be a hard loss for the department, according to Lieutenant Bryan Weed. Recently retired K-9 bomb officer Ista died from what Weed said was a...
TROY, AL

