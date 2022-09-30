Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Opelika-Auburn News
These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn
With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
elmoreautauganews.com
PHOTOS: Elmore County Law Day proves that Learning Can be Fun
Elmore County Law Day brought in hundreds of elementary students from our area Friday to the Judicial Complex in Wetumpka for a day of fun, meeting first responders and learning about different branches of law enforcement. This year, the court case presented to students, who served as the jury, covered...
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
unionspringsherald.com
Full circle: a heartwarming story of giving back
Mary Sue Cochran, a long-time resident of Union Springs, Alabama, is a current resident of Morningside Assisted Living in Auburn. Ms. Cochran was a school teacher for 38 years. She taught Title One Reading at Union Springs Elementary School during some of her teaching career. A federally-funded support program, the...
elmoreautauganews.com
PAHS Pet of the Week: Meet Tank! Well-Behaved and Great on a Leash
Tank is a 6-year-old German Shepherd/Alaskan Malamute mix who has already been neutered. He is an owner turn in because his owner could no longer care for him. Tank has a gorgeous black and brown coat; and he weighs 104 pounds. This very handsome fellow is very well behaved and great on a leash. Tank is not onl.
selmasun.com
Selma Walmart reopens after fire on Saturday night
Selma's Walmart reopened around 5 p.m. Sunday after a small fire in a back section of the store caused its closure Saturday night. Dallas County officials say the fire was set by teenagers doing a TikTok challenge in the paper product aisle of Walmart. Other fires have caused major damage in Atlanta and North Carolina.
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University unveils NPHC Legacy Plaza, 'the first physical landmark for any Black student organization on Auburn’s campus'
On Friday afternoon, Auburn University dedicated the National Pan-Hellenic Council Legacy Plaza, which features an open space and monuments dedicated to the nine African American fraternities and sororities on the Auburn campus that make up the NPHC. Often called the “Divine Nine,” the NPHC consists of five fraternities—Alpha Phi Alpha,...
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
selmasun.com
Walmart remains closed after small fire Saturday night; teens doing TikTok challenge suspected
Selma's Walmart closed on Saturday night due to a small fire in a back section of the store and remains closed. A Walmart representative on Sunday morning said the incident remains under investigation and "fortunately there were no injuries but the store remains closed at this time." Dallas County Commissioner...
WSFA
Troy mourns loss of city councilman, former restaurant owner
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy city councilman and former Crowe’s Chicken owner Robert Jones has died. Jones started working for Crowe’s Chicken in the 1980s. That’s when current owner Patsy Gibson met Jones. “He was like my guidance counselor,” said Gibson. The two worked together, became...
mediafeed.org
How much does it really cost to attend Auburn University in Alabama?
Auburn University, located in Auburn, Alabama, is known for its strong football culture (go Tigers!). Auburn University tuition for 2021-22 is just slightly higher than the national average of $10,740 (for in-state students) at $11,826 per year. However, if you live out of state, that number rises to $31,986 per year, in contrast to $27,560 as the national average.
riverregionsports.com
CRAMTON BOWL 100 YEARS: Jeff Davis, Lee crown anniversary of first football game
Perhaps it is fitting that Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee played their annual grudge match Friday, the 100th anniversary of the first football game at Cramton Bowl. The Volunteers and the Generals have a storied tradition that includes some of the greatest games ever played at Cramton Bowl, although this year’s version of the rivalry wasn’t as memorable. Jeff Davis improved to 2-4, with a come-from-behind 26-20 win. That left Lee winless at 0-6 and likely headed toward a winless season.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka, Stanhope Elmore clash in annual rivalry game
Wetumpka head coach Bear Woods will get his first taste of coaching in a rivalry game this weekend. Woods and his Wetumpka Indians football team hit the road this Friday for a matchup with Stanhope Elmore in a AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 showdown. Wetumpka and Stanhope are each team’s...
wvasfm.org
MPD Chief Darryl Albert makes special announcement
The Montgomery Police Department made a special announcement Wednesday about two separate drug-related arrests. MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert says there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community. MPD Captain G.C. Russell says the first arrest of 44-year-old Victor Ortiz involved nine pounds of methamphetamine...
wvtm13.com
New wildfire reported Shelby County as other fires remain contained
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: September 30th: The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) reported a new wildfire was discovered on Jackson Farm Road in Wilsonville this afternoon. Firefighters from several agencies are responding or on scene already. Containment lines around the previous fires in that same area are holding, said...
wtvy.com
Abnormally dry conditions across Alabama, drought may soon develop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very wet August the story has been much different here in September. The month started wet, but that switched around to very dry around the 13th. Since September 13th, Montgomery has only recorded rain one time -- back on the 20th. The city has...
WSFA
DA: Multiple people shot in Perry County
UNIONTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - Perry County’s district attorney said multiple people were shot in Uniontown Wednesday night. District Attorney Michael Jackson said it happened sometime after 9 p.m. He did not give the exact location. Jackson said five or six people, including the shooter, were taken to hospitals in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shocks Alabama with incredible onside kick
Arkansas scored 14 unanswered points, and after the Razorbacks grabbed momentum, they shocked Alabama with an onside kick that was recovered by kicker Jake Bates. The play was reviewed and the call stood after the replay considered whether the ball went 10 yards before Bates took possession of the ball.
WSFA
Troy Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9 officer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer. The passing of the Shepperd was said to be a hard loss for the department, according to Lieutenant Bryan Weed. Recently retired K-9 bomb officer Ista died from what Weed said was a...
