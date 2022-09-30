ST. IGNACE, Mich. - Discontinued for use in toll lanes three years ago, bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinac Bridge after Dec. 31, 2022. Due to dwindling demand, the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) stopped accepting bridge tokens in the toll lanes as of Sept. 10, 2019. Interest in redeeming tokens has also diminished since then and MBA officials believe less than 1 percent of all tokens issued remain in circulation.

