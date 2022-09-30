Read full article on original website
Related
michigan.gov
Turn in your tokens: Mackinac Bridge Authority to cease token redemption Dec. 31
ST. IGNACE, Mich. - Discontinued for use in toll lanes three years ago, bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinac Bridge after Dec. 31, 2022. Due to dwindling demand, the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) stopped accepting bridge tokens in the toll lanes as of Sept. 10, 2019. Interest in redeeming tokens has also diminished since then and MBA officials believe less than 1 percent of all tokens issued remain in circulation.
michigan.gov
Outdoor Adventure Center - Reopening Weekend
The Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit will reopen Oct. 1 after a monthlong closure for annual maintenance, deep cleaning and addition of new features. To celebrate the reopening, all guests can enjoy a weekend of free admission:. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday,...
Comments / 0