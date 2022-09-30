Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Why We Fell for Fall as the Perfect Time for a Sunrise Hike at Kennesaw MountainDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen Walters
TODAY.com
Christina Aguilera honored at Billboard Latin Music Awards for her humanitarian work
Christina Aguilera doesn't just have the voice of a generation — she also gives back to her community. The singer and former coach of "The Voice" was honored with the Spirit of Hope Award, during the live telecast of the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29 from Watsco Center in Miami, Florida.
Nicky Jam Honored With Hall of Fame Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards — Presented by His Dad
Nicky Jam received more than just the Hall of Fame Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday evening. His own father, José Rivera, took the stage to do the honors of presenting the award to him — talk about a sweet and unexpected surprise! Nicky broke down in tears as his dad presented the award and walked over to give him a big hug. The two embraced for a few minutes before the reggaeton artist gave his acceptance speech.
Review: Dixson forges a sweet R&B sound on album ’004Daisy’
“004Daisy,” Dixson (Roc Nation) Dixson embraces modernity and forges a sweet new R&B sound on his third album, “004Daisy.”. The Atlanta native is a seasoned producer and songwriter with a decorated catalog working with artists like Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Pharrell and Yebba. Most recently, Dixson, also...
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Essence
Ledisi Talks Tapping Into Anointing For "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story"
The soul songstress packed on 40 pounds and studied the gospel phenom extensively to portray her once again in the dedicated biopic. Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story has been highly anticipated for fans since its late-spring premiere at the Pan-African Film Festival. Now, after garnering buzz online and screening at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in July, the film is finally available to stream via Hulu.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Sultry Singer and Actress Ledisi Packs on 40 Pounds to Portray Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson
The highly-anticipated film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, won the hearts of fans when it premiered at the Pan-African Film Festival and ESSENCE Festival of Culture earlier this year. And while it garnered critical acclaim among movie buffs, many could not fail to notice the visible weight the film’s leading actress, Ledisi, gained during the film.
Keke Palmer Launches Digital Network Designed To Celebrate Creatives
From becoming the youngest talk show host in history to breaking barriers as Broadway’s first Black Cinderella, Keke Palmer is charting a trailblazing path in the realm of entertainment. For her latest project, Palmer has launched a digital network designed to amplify the creativity of visionaries on the rise, Vulture reported.
Billboard
Hip-Hop Producer ATL Jacob Signs With Republic Records
Hip-hop producer ATL Jacob has signed with Republic Records, the label announced today (Sept. 29). The deal includes his record label Wicked Money Family, which he founded in 2019. Various releases from the imprint’s roster of producers, artists and creatives will also be released under the new partnership and distributed through Imperial Distribution.
September 29 In Hip-Hop History: OutKast Drops 'Aquemini' Album & More
Several rappers made history on this day 24 years ago.
Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami: How to Watch Tonight
As Florida continues to reel from Hurricane Ian, Latin stars will descend on Miami for Thursday's awards show.
Coolio died on the anniversary of the Stevie Wonder song that made ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’
CNN — Before his biggest hit happened in 1995, Coolio wasn’t even aware of the song that gave it its hook. “Gangsta’s Paradise” sampled the Stevie Wonder 1976 single, “Pastime Paradise.” The rapper died Wednesday at the age of 59, the same day Wonder’s song and his Grammy-winning album, “Songs in the Key of Life” debuted 46 years ago.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get Familiar with Some of the Biggest Acts to Roll Through the Halls of Legendary Hip Hop Label, Loud Records
The BET Hip Hop Awards is more than just a night of big wins, award speeches, and dazzling live performances. The annual ceremony is a celebration of not only hip hop music but hip hop culture. At this year’s event, the recognition of one of the most influential genres in music will continue as we set to honor 30 years of the iconic LOUD Records and pioneering founder Steve Rifkind.
CoinTelegraph
Music NFTs a powerful tool to transform an audience into a community
As one of the oldest entertainment industries in existence, the music business has experienced many technological advances that enhanced widespread adoption. The digitalization of music meant that artists could reach any audience across the world, and digital distribution gifted people with unlimited access to music. With these advances in distribution...
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
thesource.com
Quavo and Takeoff Deliver Latest Single “Nothing Changed”
The dynamic pair Quavo & Takeoff have made a comeback with “Nothing Changed,” their most recent single. The newest track from their much-awaited joint album Only Built For Infinity Links, set for release on October 7th, is titled “Nothing Changed.” Quavo and Takeoff are in the zone on the hard-hitting new song, creating a contagious chord between their catchy melodies and rapid-fire pace.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30
It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
soultracks.com
Now Accepting Nominations - SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards
(October 2, 2022) Well, it's that time of year again! We're beginning to plan our 2022 SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, the world's leading award dedicated to independent soul music. The awards will be coming in December, but we will be getting ready and voting long before then. And we need...
