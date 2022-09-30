ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Nicky Jam Honored With Hall of Fame Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards — Presented by His Dad

Nicky Jam received more than just the Hall of Fame Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday evening. His own father, José Rivera, took the stage to do the honors of presenting the award to him — talk about a sweet and unexpected surprise! Nicky broke down in tears as his dad presented the award and walked over to give him a big hug. The two embraced for a few minutes before the reggaeton artist gave his acceptance speech.
MUSIC
The Associated Press

Review: Dixson forges a sweet R&B sound on album ’004Daisy’

“004Daisy,” Dixson (Roc Nation) Dixson embraces modernity and forges a sweet new R&B sound on his third album, “004Daisy.”. The Atlanta native is a seasoned producer and songwriter with a decorated catalog working with artists like Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Pharrell and Yebba. Most recently, Dixson, also...
MUSIC
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
Essence

Ledisi Talks Tapping Into Anointing For "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story"

The soul songstress packed on 40 pounds and studied the gospel phenom extensively to portray her once again in the dedicated biopic. Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story has been highly anticipated for fans since its late-spring premiere at the Pan-African Film Festival. Now, after garnering buzz online and screening at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in July, the film is finally available to stream via Hulu.
MOVIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
MUSIC
Shine My Crown

Sultry Singer and Actress Ledisi Packs on 40 Pounds to Portray Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson

The highly-anticipated film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, won the hearts of fans when it premiered at the Pan-African Film Festival and ESSENCE Festival of Culture earlier this year. And while it garnered critical acclaim among movie buffs, many could not fail to notice the visible weight the film’s leading actress, Ledisi, gained during the film.
CELEBRITIES
NewsOne

Keke Palmer Launches Digital Network Designed To Celebrate Creatives

From becoming the youngest talk show host in history to breaking barriers as Broadway’s first Black Cinderella, Keke Palmer is charting a trailblazing path in the realm of entertainment. For her latest project, Palmer has launched a digital network designed to amplify the creativity of visionaries on the rise, Vulture reported.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Hip-Hop Producer ATL Jacob Signs With Republic Records

Hip-hop producer ATL Jacob has signed with Republic Records, the label announced today (Sept. 29). The deal includes his record label Wicked Money Family, which he founded in 2019. Various releases from the imprint’s roster of producers, artists and creatives will also be released under the new partnership and distributed through Imperial Distribution.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get Familiar with Some of the Biggest Acts to Roll Through the Halls of Legendary Hip Hop Label, Loud Records

The BET Hip Hop Awards is more than just a night of big wins, award speeches, and dazzling live performances. The annual ceremony is a celebration of not only hip hop music but hip hop culture. At this year’s event, the recognition of one of the most influential genres in music will continue as we set to honor 30 years of the iconic LOUD Records and pioneering founder Steve Rifkind.
HIP HOP
CoinTelegraph

Music NFTs a powerful tool to transform an audience into a community

As one of the oldest entertainment industries in existence, the music business has experienced many technological advances that enhanced widespread adoption. The digitalization of music meant that artists could reach any audience across the world, and digital distribution gifted people with unlimited access to music. With these advances in distribution...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Quavo and Takeoff Deliver Latest Single “Nothing Changed”

The dynamic pair Quavo & Takeoff have made a comeback with “Nothing Changed,” their most recent single. The newest track from their much-awaited joint album Only Built For Infinity Links, set for release on October 7th, is titled “Nothing Changed.” Quavo and Takeoff are in the zone on the hard-hitting new song, creating a contagious chord between their catchy melodies and rapid-fire pace.
MUSIC
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30

It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Now Accepting Nominations - SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards

(October 2, 2022) Well, it's that time of year again! We're beginning to plan our 2022 SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, the world's leading award dedicated to independent soul music. The awards will be coming in December, but we will be getting ready and voting long before then. And we need...
MUSIC

