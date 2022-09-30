"I don’t want them to feel like me and so many other former players that had to deal with concussions." The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday. New England managed to keep the game close despite being forced to play most of the afternoon with rookie third string quarterback Bailey Zappe, but Aaron Rodgers was, in the words of Bill Belichick, “too good.”

NFL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO