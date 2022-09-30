ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodney Harrison shared an emotional message for football players dealing with head injuries

"I don’t want them to feel like me and so many other former players that had to deal with concussions." The Patriots lost to the Packers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday. New England managed to keep the game close despite being forced to play most of the afternoon with rookie third string quarterback Bailey Zappe, but Aaron Rodgers was, in the words of Bill Belichick, “too good.”
Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
Bynum, England native talk London Vikings game

(ABC 6 News) – Playing across the pond for the Minnesota Vikings isn’t an every-season occurrence. For some players, playing internationally on Sunday was a dream come true. At 24 years old, safety Camryn Bynum crossed off a bucket list item, to play internationally. Only in the NFL...
Vikings Special Teams March Saints out of London

The Minnesota Vikings hung onto victory in Week 4, racing to a 16-7 lead that was nearly squandered. In the end, the Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-25, thanks to special teams performance on [another] afternoon when the offense and defense were hot and cold. Quarterback Kirk Cousins found...
The Vikings have been raiding the Saints in England since 793 AD

The NFL will tell you that the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints first clashed on Oct. 13, 1968, a Saints win right before the Vikings would go on to engineer one of the greatest non-championship team runs in NFL history from 1969 to 1976. But really, the Vikings and...
Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (shoulder) available in Week 4

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is not listed on Week Four's injury report against the New Orleans Saints. Cook will be available in Week Four's showdown in London after a full practice on Thursday with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Saints' unit ranked eighth (15.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Cook to score 15.5 FanDuel points.
