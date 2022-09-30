The Arizona State Sun Devils take on the USC Trojans. Check out our college football odds series for our Arizona State USC prediction and pick. The USC Trojans won in Week 4 at Oregon State, but not in a manner anyone expected. USC had scored at least 41 points in each of its first three games this season. The Trojans’ offense was expected to be great this year, and it certainly was in those first three games of 2022. Quarterback Caleb Williams was making great throws. He hit downfield passes in Week 2 against Stanford, and he converted a bunch of third and fourth downs in Week 3 versus Fresno State. The offensive line played well. Running back Travis Dye was exceptionally good as a versatile Swiss Army knife player who could take on different roles. Receiver Jordan Addison showed why he won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver in 2021. Receiver Mario Williams showed why he is a tremendous second option for USC after Addison. Everything came together beautifully for USC’s offense in the first three games of the season, which is why Week 4 figured to be an offensive shootout against Oregon State.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO