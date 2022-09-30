Since West Virginia is in the midst of a bye week and coming off another loss, Mike Asti went live to offer a vent session for fans and discuss the future of the program. Mike responds to the news of Wisconsin firing Paul Cryst despite a solid resume and a big buyout and asks if that changes anything in regards to Neal Brown’s status at WVU. Viewers also throw Graham Harrell’s name into the mix, debating if he fits the right mold to be the next head coach in Morgantown.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO