wvsportsnow.com
What’s Been Biggest Issue for WVU Football This Season?
It’s often said in sports that a team is as good as its record. The 2022 West Virginia Mountaineers are 2-3 (0-2). That’s not always fair, especially in college football with every team playing a different level of quality when it comes to the strength of their schedule. But regardless, WVU can’t hide from the fact this season hasn’t been good enough so far.
West Virginia Football Set for Another Night Game Against Baylor
West Virginia is no stranger to night games this season, which is a good thing for the Mountaineers, since they have another one on deck. The other side is WVU’s 1-3 record in night games this season. Regardless, another one is on the way after the bye week. The...
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Offers CJ Donaldson Update, Plan to Turn Season Around
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown discusses the status of CJ Donaldson, how his team will deal with another loss and plans to prepare for Baylor during bye week on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like...
Asti: West Virginia Football Almost Fooled People
One thing is very clear from West Virginia’s loss to Texas – the Mountaineers win streak was simply fool’s gold. Winning two games in a row loses its luster when you then get blasted for an 18-point defeat to a team that entered the game with the same record as you.
Watch: WVU’s Stevenson, Matthews, Keddy Johnson Talk Different Vibe from Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Monday afternoon, WVU’s Erik Stevenson, Emmitt Matthews and Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson talked about how much different the team feels this season. All three players agreed that West Virginia basketball will be competitive this season and has a lot of energy on the court.
WVU G Erik Stevenson Praises Team’s Work Ethic, Promises Good Year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson spoke to the media on Monday for the first time as a Mountaineer. Stevenson, who last played at South Carolina, promises the team will have a good year. “We’re going to have a good year, I promise,” Stevenson said on Monday....
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Talks Positives of His Veteran Group
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke to the media on Monday afternoon, giving an update on his team. Huggins went into detail about the positives of having a veteran group, but how he would rather not have older guys learn a new system quick. Welcome...
Mike Drop: Does Wisconsin Firing Paul Chryst Impact Neal Brown’s Status at WVU?
Since West Virginia is in the midst of a bye week and coming off another loss, Mike Asti went live to offer a vent session for fans and discuss the future of the program. Mike responds to the news of Wisconsin firing Paul Cryst despite a solid resume and a big buyout and asks if that changes anything in regards to Neal Brown’s status at WVU. Viewers also throw Graham Harrell’s name into the mix, debating if he fits the right mold to be the next head coach in Morgantown.
Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Leads Troy to Comeback Win, Gets Revenge on Western Kentucky
On the same night the West Virginia football program suffered another setback by losing handily to Texas, a former WVU player was able to taste some revenge. Former WVU and current Troy quarterback Jarret Doege led the the Trojans to a comeback victory over Western Kentucky, the same school he transferred from after not winning the starting job this past offseason. Doege completed 7 of his 8 passes, threw for 71 yards and added two touchdowns after replacing Gunnar Watson, who left the game with an injury.
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown’s Postgame Press Conference After Loss to Texas
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke to the media after his team’s 38-20 loss to Texas on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Country Roads Webcast: Texas Review, Reaction
This episode of the #CRW podcast features a review of the disheartening 38-20 loss that #WVU suffered to the Texas Longhorns in the fifth game of the 2022 season. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
