Read full article on original website
Related
The Onion advises the Supreme Court's 'total Latin dorks' on parody
The humor site filed a brief to the court supporting a man arrested for making fun of police in social media posts, including a jobs announcement "strongly encouraging minorities to not apply."
Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear debate on alleged racial gerrymandering in Alabama redistricting plan
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a closely-watched case Tuesday on whether Alabama engaged in racial gerrymandering when redrawing its congressional map.
Sen. Bernie Sanders endorses Karen Bass for mayor of LA
Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Rep. Karen Bass in the L.A. mayoral race, adding to a list of prominent elected officials to back the congresswoman over her opponent, developer Rick Caruso.
Comments / 0