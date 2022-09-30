ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag left Manchester United striker on the bench ‘out of respect’

Erik ten Hag said that he did not introduce Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute in Manchester United’s 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City out of respect for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career.Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad as hat-tricks by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden devastated United, ending Ten Hag’s run of four consecutive Premier League victories.Anthony Martial was instead introduced during the second half, making his first appearance since August after a spell out with an Achilles injury, and scored twice late on to reduce the arrears.Ten Hag revealed that he brought Martial on with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool starlet Sepp van den Berg is ruled OUT of action until 2023 after on-loan Schalke defender suffers a serious ankle ligament injury during Bundesliga defeat by Augsburg

Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg was taken to hospital on Sunday after he suffered a 'serious' ankle injury while playing for Schalke. The 20-year-old has been ruled out until 2023 after he was carried off off not long into the second half of the Royal Blues' 3-2 defeat by Augsburg.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Manchester United scout FC Porto duo in 4-1 win over Braga

Manchester United reportedly had scouts watching FC Porto’s 4-1 win over Braga on Friday to keep an eye on Diogo Costa and David Carmo. According to A Bola, as cited by Sport Witness, Costa and Carmo have attracted long-term admiration from Manchester United and the club’s interest has intensified since Erik ten Hag’s appointment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
SkySports

Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa: Luis Sinisterra sent off in fiery Elland Road encounter despite goalless draw

Leeds and Aston Villa played out a fiery goalless draw as Luis Sinisterra's needless red card epitomised an ill-disciplined affair at Elland Road. A match lacking in quality but full of fouls and bookings finally led to a sending-off as, early in the second half, Sinisterra was dismissed for blocking a quick free-kick when not 10 yards while already on a booking for a foul on John McGinn in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Cardiff City 1-1 Burnley: Callum Robinson snatches late point for Bluebirds

Callum Robinson headed a last-minute equaliser to secure Cardiff a 1-1 draw against Burnley in Mark Hudson's first game as manager. Nathan Tella struck three minutes into the second half to reward the increasing superiority of Vincent Kompany's Clarets. But Cardiff refused to surrender and Robinson rose at the far...
SOCCER
SkySports

Bruno Lage: Time up at woeful Wolves for Portuguese head coach

Thirty-one games into a stint that has ended after 46 of them, Bruno Lage had Wolves seventh in the Premier League table and five points off the Champions League places. Since then his team have disintegrated and he finds himself out of a job. One win in 15 games reflects...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League hits and misses: Arsenal look like real deal as they go four points clear while Liverpool continue to falter

Mikel Arteta was eager to downplay expectations after Arsenal's north London derby win over Tottenham. "We have done nothing yet," he said in his post-match press conference. But the jubilant Arsenal supporters who filed out of the Emirates Stadium, singing as they went, following a resounding victory which took them four points clear of second-placed Manchester City, are unlikely to listen. Their team look like contenders.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Premier League futures of Leicester and Nottingham Forest, and the futures of the clubs’ coaches may hang in the balance tonight (Monday 3 October).Leicester sit rock bottom in the league with one point and zero wins from seven matches, their last game ending as a 6-2 demolition by Tottenham before the international break.Meanwhile, newly-promoted Forest are 19th in the table with one win, one draw and five defeats so far this season, last year’s Championship rivals Fulham having edged past Steve Cooper’s side in a thrilling match last time out.Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers may be running out of time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Match Prediction: Chelsea To Edge Past Crystal Palace 1-0

Fixture postponements and a seemingly never-ending international break can finally be put behind us as the Premier League returns to action this weekend and Crystal Palace host Chelsea on Saturday. A very rocky start to the season for both clubs has left the Blues in seventh on ten points and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

