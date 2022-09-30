Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag left Manchester United striker on the bench ‘out of respect’
Erik ten Hag said that he did not introduce Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute in Manchester United’s 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City out of respect for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career.Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad as hat-tricks by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden devastated United, ending Ten Hag’s run of four consecutive Premier League victories.Anthony Martial was instead introduced during the second half, making his first appearance since August after a spell out with an Achilles injury, and scored twice late on to reduce the arrears.Ten Hag revealed that he brought Martial on with the...
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks as City thrashed United in a remarkable Manchester derby
Liverpool starlet Sepp van den Berg is ruled OUT of action until 2023 after on-loan Schalke defender suffers a serious ankle ligament injury during Bundesliga defeat by Augsburg
Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg was taken to hospital on Sunday after he suffered a 'serious' ankle injury while playing for Schalke. The 20-year-old has been ruled out until 2023 after he was carried off off not long into the second half of the Royal Blues' 3-2 defeat by Augsburg.
Manchester United scout FC Porto duo in 4-1 win over Braga
Manchester United reportedly had scouts watching FC Porto’s 4-1 win over Braga on Friday to keep an eye on Diogo Costa and David Carmo. According to A Bola, as cited by Sport Witness, Costa and Carmo have attracted long-term admiration from Manchester United and the club’s interest has intensified since Erik ten Hag’s appointment.
Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Talking points as Phil Foden and Erling Haaland hat-tricks hammer Erik ten Hag's side
Manchester City's football was slick, incisive and ruthless in its execution as Erling Haaland claimed his third hat-trick in eight league games and Foden netted his first Premier League treble on a humbling afternoon for United. That is not a lot more you can say about Haaland, even when he...
Leicester's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on emulating Paul Scholes, staying resilient and beating rivals Nottingham Forest
Tell Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as he sweeps the board at Luton's 2020/21 player of the season awards that within 18 months he'll have played more than 50 times for his boyhood club and started both legs of a European semi-final. Would he believe you? Quite possibly, as it happens. That loan...
Port Vale 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Will Vaulks scores wonder goal in narrow Owls win
A Will Vaulks wondergoal gave promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 win at Port Vale. The former Rotherham man smashed home from distance just after the hour to give the Owls back-to-back wins. Vale were left counting the cost of missed chances after Gavin Massey and Ellis Harrison went close in...
Erling Haaland: Man City striker tops Premier League scoring chart but how many goals could he score this season?
The mind-boggling projections speak volumes: Erling Haaland would finish the Premier League season on 67 goals if he maintains his current strike-rate and game time - and would extend that to 71 if he played every minute. If Haaland sustains those metrics and reaches finals in all club competitions, the...
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa: Luis Sinisterra sent off in fiery Elland Road encounter despite goalless draw
Leeds and Aston Villa played out a fiery goalless draw as Luis Sinisterra's needless red card epitomised an ill-disciplined affair at Elland Road. A match lacking in quality but full of fouls and bookings finally led to a sending-off as, early in the second half, Sinisterra was dismissed for blocking a quick free-kick when not 10 yards while already on a booking for a foul on John McGinn in the first half.
Cardiff City 1-1 Burnley: Callum Robinson snatches late point for Bluebirds
Callum Robinson headed a last-minute equaliser to secure Cardiff a 1-1 draw against Burnley in Mark Hudson's first game as manager. Nathan Tella struck three minutes into the second half to reward the increasing superiority of Vincent Kompany's Clarets. But Cardiff refused to surrender and Robinson rose at the far...
Bruno Lage: Time up at woeful Wolves for Portuguese head coach
Thirty-one games into a stint that has ended after 46 of them, Bruno Lage had Wolves seventh in the Premier League table and five points off the Champions League places. Since then his team have disintegrated and he finds himself out of a job. One win in 15 games reflects...
Tottenham to Win and Manchester United Humiliated: Premier League Predictions for Matchweek 8
The Premier League returns from the international break this weekend, and it’s back with a bang. Among the fixtures to be played over the next two days are both the North London and Manchester derbies, while an overachieving Brighton and Hove Albion travel to an underachieving Liverpool in what promises to be an intriguing clash.
Premier League hits and misses: Arsenal look like real deal as they go four points clear while Liverpool continue to falter
Mikel Arteta was eager to downplay expectations after Arsenal's north London derby win over Tottenham. "We have done nothing yet," he said in his post-match press conference. But the jubilant Arsenal supporters who filed out of the Emirates Stadium, singing as they went, following a resounding victory which took them four points clear of second-placed Manchester City, are unlikely to listen. Their team look like contenders.
Antonio Conte criticises England's use of VAR after Emerson Royal was sent off in Tottenham's loss at Arsenal
Antonio Conte was heavily critical of VAR after Emerson Royal was sent off in Tottenham's 3-1 loss at Arsenal - with the Spurs coach demanding that the video officiating in England be more like Italy. With Spurs losing 2-1 to Arsenal after Gabriel Jesus had nudged the Gunners in front...
Is Leicester vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
The Premier League futures of Leicester and Nottingham Forest, and the futures of the clubs’ coaches may hang in the balance tonight (Monday 3 October).Leicester sit rock bottom in the league with one point and zero wins from seven matches, their last game ending as a 6-2 demolition by Tottenham before the international break.Meanwhile, newly-promoted Forest are 19th in the table with one win, one draw and five defeats so far this season, last year’s Championship rivals Fulham having edged past Steve Cooper’s side in a thrilling match last time out.Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers may be running out of time...
Derek McInnes: Kilmarnock manager signs contract extension through to 2026
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has signed a three-and-a-half-year extension to his contract on the eve of his return to former club Aberdeen. The new deal for McInnes, who took charge in January and led Killie to the cinch Championship title last season, will tie him to Rugby Park until 2026.
Match Prediction: Chelsea To Edge Past Crystal Palace 1-0
Fixture postponements and a seemingly never-ending international break can finally be put behind us as the Premier League returns to action this weekend and Crystal Palace host Chelsea on Saturday. A very rocky start to the season for both clubs has left the Blues in seventh on ten points and...
Bolton 2-0 Lincoln: Dion Charles, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson keep Wanderers sixth
Goals from Dion Charles and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson earned Bolton a 2-0 win over Lincoln at the University of Bolton Stadium which keeps them sixth in Sky Bet League One. Ian Evatt's men scored a goal at the end of each half to secure their fourth successive league victory. Bolton's...
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion: Team News & Where To Watch, Stream
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool's Premier League match with Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.
