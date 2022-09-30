Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes pressed on Tuesday. The number of storm-related deaths has risen in recent days because of the dangers posed by cleaning...
Citrus County Chronicle
Snail darter, focus of epic conservation fight, is recovered
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish that derailed a federal dam during an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled, officials announced Tuesday. The fish held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more...
Citrus County Chronicle
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
Citrus County Chronicle
Central Florida men agree to plea guilty for hate crime in Citrus County
A pair of white men and brothers from Central Florida agreed to be sentenced to up to a decade in federal prison for attacking a Black man in Citrus County during a hate crime. Dunnellon 56-year-old Roy Lashley Jr. and 52-year-old Robert Lashley, of Brandon, respectively signed agreements Sept. 19...
Citrus County Chronicle
Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire
POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban
PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights on Tuesday sued to block an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions, arguing that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973's Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy.
Citrus County Chronicle
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured...
Citrus County Chronicle
Both GOP candidates courting veterans in Nevada Senate race
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Common sense more than any campaign strategy dictated that Adam Laxalt not trumpet his own military service in Nevada’s sometimes-heated Republican Senate primary. After all, the ex-attorney general, who served as a Navy judge advocate general in Iraq, was running against retired Army Capt....
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case
Mississippi's largest public corruption case, in which tens of millions of dollars earmarked for needy families was misspent, involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state — including NFL royalty Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. At the center, though, is the former head...
Citrus County Chronicle
Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose sharply in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday and clawed back more of the ground they lost in a miserable several weeks. The S&P 500 rose 2.9% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index has been rallying since hitting its lowest point of the year on Friday to close out a September slump.
