McKnight's
APIC expert urges mask-wearing in LTC, despite guidance switch
Despite a recent shift in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now is not the right time for long-term care providers to relax masking and other source control use, an infection prevention expert tells McKnight’s Clinical Daily. The CDC on Sept. 23 loosened masking requirements and...
McKnight's
43 recommendations help fill gap in medical and mental healthcare guidance for assisted living, experts say
Clinicians who provide care for assisted living residents can now refer to 43 new recommendations that will help fill a gap in the sector’s medical and mental healthcare guidance, according to the authors of a new study. Such guidance “has been long-awaited,” they said. “The recommendations provide...
McKnight's
AHCA/NCAL to CMS: Safeguard temporary nurse aide jobs by reissuing employment waiver
The nation’s largest long-term care advocacy group is urging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to reissue a blanket waiver that would allow nursing homes to employ temporary nurse aides beyond the public health emergency. A temporary nurse aid (TNA) waiver during the pandemic allowed skilled nursing and...
McKnight's
As seniors’ presence in nursing homes drops, young people with disabilities stuck with few alternatives: study
Younger nursing home residents, despite dramatically different needs than their older counterparts, have been overlooked by existing efforts to deinstitutionalize care, according to a study published in Health Affairs Monday. A trio of Harvard University researchers found that long-stay residents under 65 were far more likely to have severe mental...
