ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
McKnight's

APIC expert urges mask-wearing in LTC, despite guidance switch

Despite a recent shift in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now is not the right time for long-term care providers to relax masking and other source control use, an infection prevention expert tells McKnight’s Clinical Daily. The CDC on Sept. 23 loosened masking requirements and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

As seniors’ presence in nursing homes drops, young people with disabilities stuck with few alternatives: study

Younger nursing home residents, despite dramatically different needs than their older counterparts, have been overlooked by existing efforts to deinstitutionalize care, according to a study published in Health Affairs Monday. A trio of Harvard University researchers found that long-stay residents under 65 were far more likely to have severe mental...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy