Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Has One of the Safest College Towns in United States
A city in Texas has been named as one of the safest college towns in the country, and it's even higher in the rankings since last year. It's also the only city in Texas that made the Top 50 list for both 2021 and 2022. Safest College Towns in America.
Here Are Three Ways to Assist People Affected by Hurricane Ian
Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters after Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida and made landfall on the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
Butter Shortage in Texas? Just in Time for Baking Season
Shortages of all kinds have been in the news for the last two years. Nothing new, right?. However, we may be running out of something unexpected in Texas, and at the worst possible time. Dairy Shortages in United States. KXAN is reporting that according to the Labor Department, dairy items...
Finally, Good News: Temps and Gas Prices Falling in Texas
At last, it's starting to feel like fall in Central Texas. The temperatures are dropping, there's pumpkins everywhere, and some relief at the pump can finally be found. Cooler nights and highs in the 80s are a big improvement outside, and the average price of gas per gallon is dropping throughout the state - a big improvement inside our wallets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas
Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
Beware The Top Ten Most Dangerous Places To Live In Texas
HOME SWEET HOME (FOR THE MOST PART) I have always been a proud Texan, and rather than ever move, I've decided to raise my family here - specifically here in Central Texas. After all, I know where to find the best food, the schools where my kid is most likely to excel, and most importantly, where the most dangerous places to live are in Texas (so I can avoid them).
Texas Schools Are Now Taking, Locking Up Student Phones
Technology is abundant in the age we live in. If you walk around Texas and somehow don't find a smart device around you, you may need to document the moment in time somehow. (With your smart device!) But with smart devices in abundance, there's the possibility for distractions as well.
Texas Sets New Record With World’s Longest Line of Sandwiches
It seems that for every possible category, there is someone trying to make the biggest or most of something, and Texas is home to a lot of record breakers. We can now add the world's longest sandwich assembly line to that list. Longest Line of Sandwiches Record. Tango Charities has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Falls County, Texas Teacher
A man in Central Texas is facing charges of stalking after police say an investigation revealed disturbing evidence at his home in Falls County. The case first began on September 24th, 2022. According to a post from the Falls County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received a notice from the Rosebud-Lott High School about an unnamed teacher who was receiving threatening emails.
US Army Facing Second Wrongful Death Lawsuit Regarding Conduct At Fort Hood, Texas
A Boston family is seeking answers after they raised concerns regarding the treatment of a soldier who was stated at Fort Hood, Texas when he died. The Killeen Daily Herald reported the details of the passing of Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Sgt. Fernandes was found dead in Temple on August 31st, 2020. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was suicide by hanging.
DYK: There Are Two Legal Casinos In Texas? One’s In East Texas
I was today years old when I found out there are two actual, legal casinos operating in the Great State of Texas. Did you know about these? One is in East Texas. Granted it's kind of Southern-East Texas, but it's much closer than the other one. Let's start with the...
Just a Few Kitchen Items Can Help Keep Those Ornery Texas Ants Away
Is it me or are Texas ants more persistent than ants from any other state? Seriously - I have an ant issue that I can't seem to take care of, so I'm going to the extreme to find a solution. This one involves kitchen ingredients. Turns out simple household items...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Have You Seen These People? Bell County’s Most Wanted For September
Texas is a big, beautiful place full of honest, law-abiding people. Sadly, it's also got its fair share of scofflaws who are currently on the run from justice. Bell County is no exception, and since Texas is a neighborly place, I like to let my neighbors know who could be lurking out there.
Click It Texas! TxDot Encouraging Citizens To Check Car Seats
With a big state like Texas, there are many drivers on the roads at a time. It's an interesting thought that may pop up in our heads while sitting around at home, "there's a lot of drivers in Texas isn't there?" With this many drivers in the state, there's more chances for accidents as well.
Easy Moolah: Residents In Texas Can Claim Owed Money Faster Now
Who doesn't love getting more money? It's always a surprise when we get or find money that we don't remember having. Like finding a $20 on the ground. Sometimes however, money we didn't know that we could claim is something we don't normally do. But for those wanting to check if there was any unclaimed property, Texans would go to ClaimItTexas.org. However things have gotten easier for Texans looking to claim money they may not know they have.
Where Is the $19M Winning Texas Lotto Ticket? It’s Still Unclaimed
We all dream about it, right? Every week, you probably at least consider buying a ticket, even if you don't make the purchase. I know if I won a huge jackpot, it wouldn't take much time for me to come forward! However, Texas Lottery officials are still waiting for the September 17th winner, who bought the golden ticket in Willis, Texas that's worth an estimated 19 million dollars.
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
Readers Digest Weighs in on Best Pizza in Texas
Pizza is a universal language. Just about everywhere you go in the world, you'll find a place that serves this beautifully delicious pie, and Texas is no exception. I'm a firm believer that it's impossible to pick one pizza place as the best, but that doesn't stop anyone from doing it, including Readers Digest.
Who Can Vote by Mail in Bell County? 4 Fast Facts About Casting Your Ballot
It's National Voter Registration Day, and now more than ever, it's important to make your voice heard about the things that matter to you. If you aren't already registered to vote, the deadline to do so for the November election is October 11, 2022. National Voter Registration Day in Texas.
Record Heat, Hurricanes: When To Expect Fall Temps in Central Texas
There's good news and bad news about Central Texas weather for the last week of September. We may be getting some cooler temperatures this weekend, but unfortunately they won't come with rain. You also have plenty of time to dig out your jacket, because you won't be needing one before the end of the month.
KTEM NewsRadio
Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0