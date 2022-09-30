ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KTEM NewsRadio

Finally, Good News: Temps and Gas Prices Falling in Texas

At last, it's starting to feel like fall in Central Texas. The temperatures are dropping, there's pumpkins everywhere, and some relief at the pump can finally be found. Cooler nights and highs in the 80s are a big improvement outside, and the average price of gas per gallon is dropping throughout the state - a big improvement inside our wallets.
KTEM NewsRadio

Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas

Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
KTEM NewsRadio

Beware The Top Ten Most Dangerous Places To Live In Texas

HOME SWEET HOME (FOR THE MOST PART) I have always been a proud Texan, and rather than ever move, I've decided to raise my family here - specifically here in Central Texas. After all, I know where to find the best food, the schools where my kid is most likely to excel, and most importantly, where the most dangerous places to live are in Texas (so I can avoid them).
KTEM NewsRadio

Central Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Falls County, Texas Teacher

A man in Central Texas is facing charges of stalking after police say an investigation revealed disturbing evidence at his home in Falls County. The case first began on September 24th, 2022. According to a post from the Falls County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received a notice from the Rosebud-Lott High School about an unnamed teacher who was receiving threatening emails.
KTEM NewsRadio

Easy Moolah: Residents In Texas Can Claim Owed Money Faster Now

Who doesn't love getting more money? It's always a surprise when we get or find money that we don't remember having. Like finding a $20 on the ground. Sometimes however, money we didn't know that we could claim is something we don't normally do. But for those wanting to check if there was any unclaimed property, Texans would go to ClaimItTexas.org. However things have gotten easier for Texans looking to claim money they may not know they have.
KTEM NewsRadio

Where Is the $19M Winning Texas Lotto Ticket? It’s Still Unclaimed

We all dream about it, right? Every week, you probably at least consider buying a ticket, even if you don't make the purchase. I know if I won a huge jackpot, it wouldn't take much time for me to come forward! However, Texas Lottery officials are still waiting for the September 17th winner, who bought the golden ticket in Willis, Texas that's worth an estimated 19 million dollars.
KTEM NewsRadio

Readers Digest Weighs in on Best Pizza in Texas

Pizza is a universal language. Just about everywhere you go in the world, you'll find a place that serves this beautifully delicious pie, and Texas is no exception. I'm a firm believer that it's impossible to pick one pizza place as the best, but that doesn't stop anyone from doing it, including Readers Digest.
KTEM NewsRadio

