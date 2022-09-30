Read full article on original website
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
CHICAGO READER
The Hyde Park Jazz Festival returns to full flower
The Hyde Park Jazz Festival defied the pandemic with ingenious safety accommodations in 2020, presenting 18 brief pop-up concerts in parks, pedways, and sidewalks between 40th and 61st Streets, all announced at the last minute to minimize crowding. Last year the festival strived for a return to normalcy and almost got there, booking a slightly diminished lineup and leaving some restrictions and precautions in place. This year the HPJF triumphantly returned to full strength, with 37 concerts and presentations on 13 stages in ten venues.
TUCC Gary holds its annual Baobab Vendor Festival
The Baobab tree also known as the “Tree of Life” grows in 32 African countries. Baobab trees can provide shelter, food and water for animals and humans, which is why many savannah communities make their homes near Baobab trees. It is among the longest-living vascular plants with trees believed to be 5,000 years old. Trinity United Church in Christ – Gary (TUCC-Gary) recently held its annual Baobab Vendor Fair and Food Truck Festival. Appropriately named after the Baobab tree the festival not only provided sustenance for the attendees, but they also had the opportunity to shop, hear music and have fun for more than six hours. Pastor John Jackson is the pastor of TUCC-Gary, which is located at 1276 W 20th Ave. in Gary.
WNDU
Historic Benton Harbor theatre to make grand second debut
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The marquee over Benton Harbor’s State Theatre has been vacant since they closed the doors for good in 2007, but the bright lights will soon return to Main Street. The Benton Harbor Downtown Development Authority, or DDA, acquired the historic theatre, and plans are...
nwi.life
City of Crown Point throws 14th Oktoberfest
Today the City of Crown Point kicked off the fall season with the 14th Oktoberfest. The fest was a great way to get people outside and enjoy a beautiful early Autumn day. Taking place at Bulldog park, Oktoberfest featured live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, activities for kids, a bean bag tournament, an applesauce eating contest, a pumpkin pie eating contest, and more. Bulldog Park was lined with people and vendors all looking to start their fall off right.
blockclubchicago.org
The Soul Food Lounge Opening Soon In North Lawndale, Bringing West Siders Sit-Down Southern Food With A Twist
NORTH LAWNDALE — A new soul food fusion restaurant is opening soon at the MLK Legacy Apartments in North Lawndale. The Soul Food Lounge, a collaboration between Chef Quentin Love of West Humboldt Park’s Turkey Chop and the Lawndale Christian Development Corporation, welcomed local foodies for a soft launch Friday to see the new space and sample the menu of Southern food favorites with a twist.
goportageindians.com
Boys Varsity Football falls to Michigan City 35 – 12
The varsity team fell to Michigan City 35 – 12. Scoring for the Indians were Keenan Miller and Colton Wilkie. The defense was led by D’Juan Washington and Aidan Barney. The team travels to Valparaiso on Friday.
valpo.life
Life Care Center of Valparaiso hosts fall car show
Classic cars of most every kind lined the parking lot of the Life Care Center of Valparaiso on Friday, September 30 for its fall car show. The show, open to all, provided the perfect opportunity for its residents to enjoy some beautiful autumn weather, interact with the Valpo community and experience some fun nostalgia from back in the day.
UniverSoul Circus Returns to Washington Park with high-flying stunts and family fun
“When I say big top, you say circus,” shouted Sifiso the “Whistle Man” as he warmed up an eager crowd at a UniverSoul Circus Saturday morning show. After a two-year pandemic break and straight from Washington, D.C., the traveling circus’ big top tent returned to Washington Park, 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, for their 29th season.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Let's Eat: Three Monkeys Pub
Join Chef Nick as he has the great people down from 3 Monkeys Pub out of Crown Point. Join the conversation on 89.1 FM Lakeshore Public Radio as Chef Nick talks about food, drink, and entertainment!
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
earnthenecklace.com
Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?
Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
fox32chicago.com
7-year-old boy shot on his way to church in Chicago speaks with FOX 32 Chicago
Legend Barr, 7, was with his family on their way to church on Sunday morning in Chicago when he was shot. He spoke exclusively with FOX 32 Chicago's Nate Rodgers.
Chicago Defender
New Equestrian University Groundbreaking in Lynwood
Jada D. Curry, Mayor of the Village of Lynwood was joined by over 500 Village Officials, FCC Church members, regional elected officials, and Lynwood residents in welcoming the groundbreaking ceremony of the future FCC Equestrian University to the Village of Lynwood. Family Christian Center Pastor Steve Munsey and over 500...
wgnradio.com
Lou Manfredini with tips for keeping your gas bill low as temps fall
HouseSmarts host Lou Manfredini joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give WGN Radio listeners tips on how they can prepare their homes in order to save money on their heating bill this winter season. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Inside Indiana Business
La Porte marks opening of $35M mixed-use development
Two years after breaking ground, Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins Properties is ready to mark the opening of The Banks, a $35 million mixed-use development near Clear Lake in La Porte. The 194-unit apartment complex includes 5,000-square-feet of retail space at the NewPorte Landing development site. A ribbon cutting ceremony is...
bhhschicago.com
2253 W North Avenue #1
3 Bedrooms 1 bath apartment in the heart of Bucktown! Hardwood floors living room , dining room , carpeted in all 3 bedrooms. Plenty of closet space, Stove and refrigerator provided. Central air and central heat!! Enclosed porch!! Available immediately. Excellent location!! Trendy bars, restaurants, gyms, shopping , few blocks to blue line!! from Downtown to O'hare Airport!! Steps to the Bus line !!
Chicago teacher says fraudsters made $1,600 in unauthorized charges -- and bank is denying her help
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local teacher says she noticed mysterious unauthorized charges on her bank account – from all over the world. There was also a puzzling change of address. But the victim, Andrea Turner, claimed every attempt to dispute the activity was met with denial after denial. So she turned to CBS 2's Charlie De Mar for answers. There were charges on Turner's account from places ranging from the content of Australia to the beaches of sunny California. There was even a withdrawal of $1,000 from an ATM in New Jersey. Turner does not live in New Jersey - a...
Forest Park Review
Nancy Wilson, 74
Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
Willie Wilson anticipates holding more giveaways even as mayoral race heats up
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson said he set aside $5.2 million for gas and grocery giveaways. He said this is something he’s been doing for decades, not just when he’s running for office, as he has a handful of times.
