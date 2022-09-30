Read full article on original website
Developer hopes to annex 2,800 acres on former Sunflower plant site
The De Soto City Council will consider annexing an additional 2,800 acres on the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant property.
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
Lawsuit: Independence dealership only hires men for sales, women for office
Landmark Dodge in Independence is in the cross hairs of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit that claims the auto dealer hired only men to be salespeople and only women to be office workers — then retaliated against employees who opposed the practice. The lawsuit also includes Landmark South...
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Kansas City health nonprofit
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donated $15 million to Kansas City-based Health Forward Foundation, a health care nonprofit.
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 3, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 3 – 9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Kansas City high school teacher under state investigation
Kansas City's Center High School placed a teacher on leave as it investigates claims that a teacher sent students inappropriate messages.
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
northwestmoinfo.com
Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges
Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
kttn.com
Suspect leads authorities on 140 mph police chase on Interstate 35
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy on Sunday noticed a vehicle allegedly traveling 140 miles an hour on Interstate 35 at the Holt exit. The deputy attempted to get the northbound vehicle to stop but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit began. The chase went to Cameron where the suspect then got back on I-35 and was headed south. The vehicle did stop because it struck spike strips that had been deployed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Mission approves 300-unit apartment complex at former JCPenney call center
The Mission City Council recently gave unanimous approval for Block Real Estate's plan to build a 307-apartment building on Foxridge Drive.
KCPD investigates string of safe, locked cabinet burglaries in Waldo area
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a string of locked cabinets and safe burglaries in the Waldo area.
gladstonedispatch.com
Small town living: Photojournalists capture life in Excelsior Springs
The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
gladstonedispatch.com
Gladfest day 2 brings pep rally, shopping
Due to construction around Gladstone City Hall, this year's Gladfest parade was changed to a Community Pep Rally Saturday, Oct. 1. The Pep Rally featured bands from each district’s high schools, helping to leading a patriotic tribute in partnership with local veterans and military organizations. Each high school band...
gladstonedispatch.com
Gladstone Dispatch proud to bring you what's relevant
This year marks the 82nd anniversary of National Newspaper Week, Oct. 2 to 8. This year’s theme is “Newspapers Are Relevant.” For years, we at the Gladstone Dispatch have been proud to bring you what you deem relevant. With nearly 80 years of combined experience between our...
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON MAN INJURED IN CRASH WITH TRAIN LOCOMOTIVE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Lexington man was moderately injured in a crash with a train locomotive in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 1. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 72-year-old William Banks crossed the railroad tracks as a locomotive entered the intersection, causing the locomotive to strike Banks’ vehicle. Banks...
Kansas City-based Ripple Glass sells to largest glass recycler in North America
Ripple Glass, a Boulevard Brewing-founded organization, has been acquired by Strategic Materials Inc., North America's largest glass recycler.
