Clay County, MO

Clay County, MO
Clay County, MO
Missouri Business
Missouri Government
Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges

Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
Suspect leads authorities on 140 mph police chase on Interstate 35

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy on Sunday noticed a vehicle allegedly traveling 140 miles an hour on Interstate 35 at the Holt exit. The deputy attempted to get the northbound vehicle to stop but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit began. The chase went to Cameron where the suspect then got back on I-35 and was headed south. The vehicle did stop because it struck spike strips that had been deployed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Small town living: Photojournalists capture life in Excelsior Springs

The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.
Gladfest day 2 brings pep rally, shopping

Due to construction around Gladstone City Hall, this year's Gladfest parade was changed to a Community Pep Rally Saturday, Oct. 1. The Pep Rally featured bands from each district’s high schools, helping to leading a patriotic tribute in partnership with local veterans and military organizations. Each high school band...
Gladstone Dispatch proud to bring you what's relevant

This year marks the 82nd anniversary of National Newspaper Week, Oct. 2 to 8. This year’s theme is “Newspapers Are Relevant.” For years, we at the Gladstone Dispatch have been proud to bring you what you deem relevant. With nearly 80 years of combined experience between our...
