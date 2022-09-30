ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Fantasy Basketball 2022-23: The five most polarizing players in drafts

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INtiZ_0iH4HJtT00

Special to Yahoo Sports

The preseason is just around the corner, with the first game tipping off Friday just north of Tokyo, Japan, between the Wizards and Warriors. The fantasy draft season is heating up as well. Plenty of leagues are already in place, and we have some early data on players’ Yahoo average draft positions.

ADP doesn’t tell the whole story, though. Yes, some players’ ADPs are almost literally representative of where they’re selected in every draft. But other times, the ADP is the middle ground of wildly varying draft positions. Below are five players who fit that bill – some of the most polarizing players in fantasy this season.

Russell Westbrook, Lakers (Overall ADP 88.6)

Westbrook took a massive step back last season while being the third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The point guard had his moments when one or both of James and Davis were sidelined, but fantasy managers shouldn't look to those games as reasons Westbrook could have a better 2022-23 campaign.

The fit didn’t work, and it’s no secret the Lakers are attempting to offload Westbrook in a trade. That’s proven difficult given his declining performance and massive – although expiring – contract. Fantasy managers are in a tough spot. Projecting Westbrook’s performance if he remains in Los Angeles is challenging enough – Can he become a better shooter? Will he buy in defensively? – but what happens if this looming trade occurs? Does he get dumped and bought out? Can he maneuver into a higher-usage role again somehow? And this is all before considering what lost athleticism due to age means for his style of play.

[Get in on the fun this fantasy hoops season: Create or join a league now!]

Ben Simmons, Nets (Overall ADP 83.5)

Simmons sat out the first half of last season while a member of the 76ers for mental health reasons. He was dealt at the deadline to the Nets for James Harden. It seemed like Simmons would suit up for Brooklyn late in the year, but he required surgery for a herniated disc in his back. He was sidelined for all of 2021-22.

With all the baggage surrounding Simmons, plus the Nets as a franchise, it’s easy to forget that the 26-year-old has meaningful accolades. He’s a three-time All-Star, a one-time All-NBA selection, a two-time All-Defensive Team selection and he led the league in steals per game once. His playoff success has been mixed at best, but fantasy basketball is a regular-season game.

Pessimistic fantasy managers will ask: Does Simmons love basketball, and is he dedicated to winning? Beyond that, can he thrive in his new role next to stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving? Optimists will point to his accolades and past fantasy success and suggest his upside is that of a hyper-athletic Draymond Green – a distributor, defender and rebounder who will put his teammates' scoring above his own.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans (Overall ADP 40.9)

Williamson’s injury situation last year could be classified as a saga. He showed up at training camp with the announcement that he had undergone surgery for a broken foot. His recovery timeline kept getting pushed back farther and farther, but always with the expectation that the up-and-coming star would eventually suit up. That never happened.

The hope is that Williamson, now healthy and noticeably thinner, will emerge as a true superstar on the revamped Pelicans. That’s what everyone wants – to be honest, I’m surprised his ADP is this low – but is that what will actually happen? Anyone who paid attention two years ago understands the explosive potential of Williamson. He’s a linebacker with a 40-inch vertical who can operate on either side of a pick-and-roll, and he deservedly made the All-Star team.

Two questions arise for the pessimists, however. Can he stay healthy? He's already torn his meniscus and suffered a broken foot. Losing weight should help prevent more injuries, but his physicality remains unprecedented. Also, what's the pecking order in New Orleans? This team proved it was good without Willamson last season, giving the Suns a bit of a scare in the first round of the playoffs. Given CJ McCollum's presence, it seems unlikely Williamson will handle the ball as much as he did toward the end of the 2020-21 season. Plus, Brandon Ingram is a capable playmaker, and even Jonas Valanciunas can be effective as a post option. How Valanciunas and Williamson mesh is a question of its own. Maybe less attention on Williamson will help, and he can thrive as a cutter and offensive rebounder. Given all the different factors pulling at him, it's no surprise he draws strong opinions from fantasy managers.

Bradley Beal, Wizards (Overall ADP 33.7)

After two consecutive seasons averaging over 30 points per game, Beal crashed last year. He suffered from both decreased volume and efficiency – a rough combination that resulted in him averaging just 23.2 points. While he increased his assists to a career-high 6.6 per game, it wasn’t enough to salvage his fantasy value. Adding injury to insult, Beal underwent surgery for a sprained wrist in February and missed the remainder of the season.

The three-time All-Star has a better team around him – Kristaps Porzingis, Will Barton and improving young depth – than in previous years. Will that make his job easier, or will it result in another year of deflated play?

While Washington did bring in more help, none of the additions are high-usage playmakers, so Beal's job as the clear-cut No. 1 option is safe. It's just a matter of how egalitarian coach Wes Unseld Jr. wants the Wizards to play. If last year is any indication, we shouldn't expect Beal to return to first-round fantasy value. At the very least, a bounce-back to his usual efficiency seems fair to expect.

Dejounte Murray, Hawks (Overall ADP 21.4)

Arguably the most valuable fantasy sleeper of last season – Miles Bridges and Jordan Poole being the other key candidates – Murray took over as the No. 1 option on the rebuilding Spurs. His career year resulted in him returning first-round value in some formats. But shockingly, San Antonio decided to move the 26-year-old to the Hawks for picks to dive into a full-on tank.

Is there any chance Murray is as valuable as last season? My gut says no, but his ADP suggests plenty of people believe he’ll come close.

If Murray maintains top-level fantasy value, it probably won't be through the same archetypal production. Even if you're an optimist, the reality is that Murray is no longer the go-to option on a floundering squad. But, the young guard may trade assists and field-goal attempts for increased efficiency and 3-point volume. It will help if Trae Young runs more off-ball actions. Plus, Murray will presumably run the second unit. And we can't forget he's a top-notch defender who led the NBA in steals last season (2.0 per game) and may have even more energy to expend on that side of the ball.

So, what's the pessimist's perspective? Murray loses tons of usage playing next to a star point guard in Young, who doesn't want to play off the ball or struggles to adjust; Murray can't shoot the three effectively, affecting floor spacing; other players like De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic make strides or are better fits in closing lineups; Murray's high rate of rebounding (8.3 RPG) drops playing with Atlanta's glass-eating frontcourt. Those things probably won't all happen, but they're on the table.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday

Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name.
MLB
WSB Radio

Ekeler's Edge: Austin's 3 TD game, Dameon Pierce hype returns & Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s fantasy league

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports fantasy expert Matt Harmon get together to talk about Austin's big 3 TD day in a win over the Houston Texans, answer some questions from fans in the Ask Austin segment, talk about the season Clyde Edwards-Helaire is having and what makes Nick Chubb so great, and chat with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. about his own fantasy football league.
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Radio

Verlander, Astros bullpen loses no-hit bid in 9th vs Phils

HOUSTON — (AP) — Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen lost their bid for a combined no-hitter when Garrett Stubbs led off the ninth inning with a single for the Philadelphia Phillies. Stubbs singled off Will Smith on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Verlander and relievers Hunter...
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Radio

Who gets the rings? Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's breakup with the Braves could color World Series hunt for years

It has been an eventful year for Freddie Freeman. About 11 months ago, he plucked the last out of the World Series from the leather of his glove, screamed to the heavens and deposited it in his back pocket as he ran to celebrate with his Atlanta Braves teammates. In the afterglow of that capstone achievement — for the franchise and the player who had come to embody it — manager Brian Snitker said, "I don't know what I'd do without him, quite honestly."
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Lebron James
Person
Trae Young
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Bradley Beal
WSB Radio

Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title

MIAMI — (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight...
MIAMI, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
96K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy