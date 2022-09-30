Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Parkinson’s gait: What to know
Changes in the brain as a result of Parkinson’s disease can cause changes in gait, which refers to the way a person walks. People may take small, shuffling steps or experience freezing when they cannot move their feet at all. Changes in the brain that occur with Parkinson’s disease...
Freethink
New Alzheimer’s drug slows mental decline by 27% in clinical trial
Japanese pharmaceutical firm Eisai and its partner, Cambridge-based Biogen, have announced that their drug slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s in a global trial. The drug, an antibody called lecanemab, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in volunteers by 27% compared to those receiving a placebo in the large, late-stage trial.
Medical News Today
What to know about a comprehensive metabolic panel test
A comprehensive metabolic panel is a set of tests that a doctor may order to find out more about a person’s overall health. These tests help evaluate how well the body is working. A comprehensive metabolic panel includes 14 different tests that assess the function of your liver and kidneys, as well as your blood sugar levels.
Health Care — Public uninformed about new booster shots
🏈 A new chapter with the NFL and Congress: Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), head of Congress’s Brain Injury Task Force, is demanding answers after a brutal hit on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In other health news, many adults say they don’t know anything about the new COVID-19 booster...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterol
HARTFORD, CT – 03.12.2019 – HEALTH SCREENING – “I could probably lose a little weight,” says Luz Alicea, 57, of Hartford, at right, after getting her blood pressure taken by heath tech Trudy Powell-McGee, of Stratford, at a free health screening in an eighteen-foot mobile unit outside of Community Health Services on Albany Ave. in Hartford on Tuesday. About fifty residents had their cholesterol levels, blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) checked. They received the screening results immediately. Credit: Patrick Raycraft | Hartford Courant.
getnews.info
Parkinson’s Disease Market to Register Growth at an Extraordinary CAGR by 2032 | DelveInsight
The Parkinson’s Disease Market is expected to show positive growth in the forecast period (2022–2032) due to the development of well-designed, randomized, controlled non-crossover trials with potential benefits. Moreover, the shortfall of approved therapy might provide suitable space for emerging therapies. DelveInsight’s Parkinson’s Disease Market Insights report includes...
Comments / 0