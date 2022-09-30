Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) All day and afternoon, Brentsville District High School students and varsity volleyball players have been darting back and forth between halls, annexes, and the school gym posting signs, placing tables, and organizing donations in preparation for the evening’s fundraiser for the Ryland Strong Foundation. Directing the flurry of tigers is Amy Beard, Brentsville District High horticulture teacher, Future Farmers of America advisor, and varsity volleyball coach.

NOKESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO