Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Showers will continue overnight and into Tuesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds linger overnight and scattered showers are expected to continue at times. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for much of the area with a few 30s possible closer to the Big Horns. Patchy fog will be possible in northeast Wyoming, too. Skies...
kotatv.com
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates debate for first and only time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s incumbent governor faced her challengers in the only gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith and Independent Tracey Quint squared off Friday, Sept. 30 in the Rapid City debate sponsored by KOTA Territory News, KEVN Black Hills Fox and Dakota News Now.
Comments / 0