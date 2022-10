TALLADEGA, Ala. (WUPA) — A last-lap push from Erik Jones sends Chase Elliott into the lead and to victory lane Sunday afternoon at Talladega. The Dawsonville, Georgia native and Cup Series regular-season points champion won for the fifth time in 2022. Elliott held off Playoff rival Ryan Blaney and secured his spot into the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

