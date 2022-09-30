Read full article on original website
DAILY DIGEST, 10/4: CA officials warn of more water restrictions in 2023 as 4th year of drought looms; Where major reservoir levels stand amid dry spell; Manmade wetlands, a barrier to the spread of microplastics; Meet the CA farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought; and more …
MEETING: Department of Food and Agriculture from 10am to 2pm. Agenda items include a presentation on climate change, aridification, and California; a presentation on California’s Water Supply Strategy; and an update on the Voluntary Agreements. Click here for the full agenda. WEBINAR: Path to Power: Women Water Professionals Week...
La Niña: What it means for California's drought and the upcoming winter rainy season
“The day before the state’s “water year” ended, Silicon Valley leaders gathered on Google’s campus in Mountain View and urged residents to continue conserving water as California’s drought drags on. “It’s the third straight year of a bad and worsening drought,” said Wade Crowfoot, secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, on Thursday. “Our scientists and climatologists predict that as we move into the winter, we can expect another, fourth dry year.” Not exactly, say experts. “Those are the kinds of statements that make me grind my teeth,” said meteorologist Jan Null, a former lead forecaster with the National Weather Service. … ” Read more from the San Jose Mercury News here: La Niña: What it means for California’s drought and the upcoming winter rainy season.
LA restricts water flow to wasteful celebrity mansions: 'No matter how rich, we'll treat you the same'
“Continuing a century-long history of cooperation, the Palmdale Water District and Littlerock Creek Irrigation District have agreed to a deal that will bolster Palmdale’s water supplies and provide funding for Littlerock Creek’s operations or add to its groundwater supplies. The agreement, approved by the respective Boards of Directors, this week, transfers all or part of Littlerock Creek’s annual allocation of the State Water Project supplies — delivered through the California Aqueduct — to the Palmdale Water District. In exchange, the District will pay for the allocation or offer groundwater pumping rights. … ” Read more from the Antelope Valley Press here: Cooperation continues among AV water districts.
