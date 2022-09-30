ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

manninglive.com

McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor

McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
MANNING, SC
columbiametro.com

Getting Down to Business: Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery

How did your business begin and how has it changed?. In 1981, Richard Davis, M.D., founded Midlands Orthopaedics with a vision to build a private surgical practice on the expertise of physicians who all completed fellowship training in a sub-specialty of orthopedics following their residencies. While fellowship training is commonplace now, it was the exception then. Orthopaedic sub-specialties include total joint replacement, sports medicine, foot and ankle, spine, trauma, hand and upper extremity (elbow to shoulder), and pediatrics. All the practice’s orthopedic surgeons have completed a fellowship in one of these sub-specialties.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia's Boyd Foundation making its mark: 'They own the growth of the region.'

COLUMBIA — With more than $6.5 million to dole out annually, Columbia’s Boyd Foundation has grown into a notable force of charitable giving in the Capital City. The foundation has won influence through generous donations to projects that have increased Columbians enjoyment of the city's natural resources, opening up outdoor-centric recreation and gathering spaces around the community, as well as giving city leaders a financial edge to push long-held wish-list items to completion.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Amid youth mental health crisis and counselor shortage, SC creates new program for school staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Officials said schools throughout the Palmetto State have a new way to prepare teachers and other staff to support student mental health. Wednesday morning, psychology faculty at the University of South Carolina launched the John H. Magill SC School Behavioral Health Academy (SBHA). According to officials, the SBHA will offer continuing […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SC State Presidential inauguration postponed

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
ORANGEBURG, SC
beckersasc.com

Palmetto Surgery Center COO speaks on the importance of investing in nurses

Curt K. Collins is the COO at Palmetto Surgery Center in Columbia, S.C. Mr. Collins will serve on the panel “How to Make ASCs Less Vulnerable to Corporate Forces” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Richland jail debacle points to flaw in SC police reform law

It was no surprise that Richland County Council members aren’t rushing to turn control of the jail over to Sheriff Leon Lott, despite a gross violation of state law designed to protect the public from abusive law enforcement officers and years of chronic understaffing, punctuated by inmate deaths and allegations of inhumane conditions for mentally ill prisoners.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tracking Ian’s path: Midlands Impact ABC Columbia Forecast

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have live updates online and...
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state officials briefed residents Friday afternoon from the Emergency Operations Center in Columbia shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown. As of the 2 p.m. National Hurricane Center advisory, Ian is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mile per hour. The South Carolina coast could experience storm surge of four to seven feet.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

ABC Columbia weather updates: Hurricane Ian local impacts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Our ABC Columbia Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan keep you updated on Ian’s local impact. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress. Join us for live updates online and on air. Plus, check out our forecasts online and on our mobile app.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Missing autistic 6-year-old from Elgin located

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At around 10 p.m. the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reported Jonathan Mallard had been found. The missing six-year-old was the focus of a large search with hundreds of people searching in Kershaw County. Over 30 ground search teams and multiple mobile teams assisted in the search Sunday evening.
ELGIN, SC
WCNC

South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee

UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

