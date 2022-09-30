Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
manninglive.com
McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor
McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
columbiametro.com
Getting Down to Business: Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery
How did your business begin and how has it changed?. In 1981, Richard Davis, M.D., founded Midlands Orthopaedics with a vision to build a private surgical practice on the expertise of physicians who all completed fellowship training in a sub-specialty of orthopedics following their residencies. While fellowship training is commonplace now, it was the exception then. Orthopaedic sub-specialties include total joint replacement, sports medicine, foot and ankle, spine, trauma, hand and upper extremity (elbow to shoulder), and pediatrics. All the practice’s orthopedic surgeons have completed a fellowship in one of these sub-specialties.
The Post and Courier
Columbia's Boyd Foundation making its mark: 'They own the growth of the region.'
COLUMBIA — With more than $6.5 million to dole out annually, Columbia’s Boyd Foundation has grown into a notable force of charitable giving in the Capital City. The foundation has won influence through generous donations to projects that have increased Columbians enjoyment of the city's natural resources, opening up outdoor-centric recreation and gathering spaces around the community, as well as giving city leaders a financial edge to push long-held wish-list items to completion.
abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
Amid youth mental health crisis and counselor shortage, SC creates new program for school staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Officials said schools throughout the Palmetto State have a new way to prepare teachers and other staff to support student mental health. Wednesday morning, psychology faculty at the University of South Carolina launched the John H. Magill SC School Behavioral Health Academy (SBHA). According to officials, the SBHA will offer continuing […]
WIS-TV
SC State Presidential inauguration postponed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
beckersasc.com
Palmetto Surgery Center COO speaks on the importance of investing in nurses
Curt K. Collins is the COO at Palmetto Surgery Center in Columbia, S.C. Mr. Collins will serve on the panel “How to Make ASCs Less Vulnerable to Corporate Forces” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
coladaily.com
Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenman says, "We are ready," as Ian makes landfall
"Right now, we are praying for the best and prepared for the worst," said City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann on Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall on the coast of South Carolina. While speaking with Tony Clyburn, midday host on 93.1 The Lake, Rickenmann said the city is...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Richland jail debacle points to flaw in SC police reform law
It was no surprise that Richland County Council members aren’t rushing to turn control of the jail over to Sheriff Leon Lott, despite a gross violation of state law designed to protect the public from abusive law enforcement officers and years of chronic understaffing, punctuated by inmate deaths and allegations of inhumane conditions for mentally ill prisoners.
abccolumbia.com
Tracking Ian’s path: Midlands Impact ABC Columbia Forecast
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have live updates online and...
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state officials briefed residents Friday afternoon from the Emergency Operations Center in Columbia shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown. As of the 2 p.m. National Hurricane Center advisory, Ian is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mile per hour. The South Carolina coast could experience storm surge of four to seven feet.
abccolumbia.com
Tracking Ian: ABC Columbia studios back on air, check us out online, Facebook Live
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia is back on the air after we experienced a power outage due to Ian earlier this morning. You can still check us out online. We’ll be updating your Forecast and the track of Ian on our Facebook page. Tyler Ryan on Facebook live...
abccolumbia.com
ABC Columbia weather updates: Hurricane Ian local impacts
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Our ABC Columbia Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan keep you updated on Ian’s local impact. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress. Join us for live updates online and on air. Plus, check out our forecasts online and on our mobile app.
wach.com
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
iheart.com
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Columbia Police Officer
(Columbia, SC) -- Funeral arrangements are being announced for a Columbia police officer who died during a fitness assessment. A viewing will be held on October 5th from 2 to 5 p.m. with a funeral following on October 6th at 11 a.m.
Trees down in Columbia on businesses, homes after Hurricane Ian rolls through
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We're seeing the consequences of Hurricane Ian throughout the Midlands. One area in particular is in the Shandon neighborhood. Not exactly in the way some businesses want to be spending their two year anniversary. This business called the Workout on Devine Street woke up at midnight...
WIS-TV
Missing autistic 6-year-old from Elgin located
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At around 10 p.m. the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reported Jonathan Mallard had been found. The missing six-year-old was the focus of a large search with hundreds of people searching in Kershaw County. Over 30 ground search teams and multiple mobile teams assisted in the search Sunday evening.
WCNC
South Carolina authorities on lookout for jail escapee
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina are on the lookout for a man who escaped from jail on Friday night. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that it was notified around 10 p.m. that 44-year-old David Paul Strickland had escaped from the Union County Detention Center. Since then, deputies and K-9 units in the county have been tracking Strickland, who is wanted on multiple charges from both the Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
