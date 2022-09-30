ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

5-Star WR Johntay Cook affirms Texas football commitment after Oregon visit

This is a busy time of the year for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff trying to keep together some of the core pieces in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. Texas saw some of the highest-rated commits in the 2023 class take visits elsewhere recently. That list also now includes the elite five-star DeSoto wide receiver commit Johntay Cook.
Houston Chronicle

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
MilitaryTimes

Last World War 2 Marine flying ace dies, leaves legacy of service

Dean Caswell, 100, the last living U.S. Marine Corps fighter ace of World War II, died Sept. 21 at his home in Austin, Texas. The fighter ace joined the Marine Corps at the age of 20 in September 1942. He has been credited for shooting down seven enemy aircraft in aerial combat.
KVUE

Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase

AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years at its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. Interstate 35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. It strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because that is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
247Sports

Texas handles business in 38-20 win over West Virginia

AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorns are back on their home turf Saturday when Texas hosts West Virginia under the lights of Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium. As of Saturday evening, the Longhorns are a 7-point favorite over the Mountaineers as both teams are looking to add their first win of conference play to their record.
macaronikid.com

Park of the Week: Twin Lakes YMCA

Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills, and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER FOR OUR HIGHLIGHTED...
