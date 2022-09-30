Read full article on original website
The Mazda Miata is viewed as one of the most accessible sports cars around. No matter the market, there's always a cheap Miata out there for someone to hop in and drive. Even in this market, you can find examples under $10,000. However, the word "accessible" also has another meaning, one that, up until now, the Miata didn't fit right out of the box.
If you're in the market for a practical family SUV, you could do a lot worse than the 2023 Mazda CX-50. Priced from $27,550, the handsome SUV is an affordable alternative to premium-badged products and does a fine job of mimicking a luxury car. That's mostly down to the tastefully refined styling, high-quality interior, and sumptuous ride.
The current-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata has been around for quite a while. The ND era launched in 2014 for the 2015 model year, and now we're getting our first look at what should be the NE model. However, your attention shouldn't fall on the camouflaged face, smiling as it is. The real action is happening beneath this skin, as we believe this is a test mule wearing a modified ND body.
Mazda was on a roll in North America in the mid-to-late 1980s, with the front-wheel-drive 626 stealing many a sale from Honda and Toyota. For the 1988 model year, the 626 coupe became the MX-6 on our shores, with a mechanically identical Ford version appearing here with Probe badges. Here's a magazine advertisement for the factory-hot-rod MX-6 GT, emphasizing the turbo-ness of it all.
The second-generation Toyota Venza only hit the scene in 2020 and, aside from the introduction of the Nightshade Edition, not much has changed. But news from Japan suggests a rather big update is coming, in the form of a plug-in hybrid engine. Toyota recently revealed the lightly refreshed Harrier (the...
For last year, Subaru's Forester got a major refresh. Subie also debuted a new, off-road-ready Wilderness trim for the 2022 model year. Now, we have pricing for this year's new Subaru Forester. The popular SUV will be offered in six trims for 2023: Base, Premium, Sport, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring.
Despite competing in the best-selling compact luxury crossover segment, the QX50 is not Infiniti's highest volume model. Last year saw the addition of ProPilot Assist on all trim levels, but that still wasn't enough to help the QX50 outsell its three-row QX60 sibling. The 2023 Infiniti QX50 has just been announced along with pricing information, and sadly the changes are quite minimal.
(StatePoint)- The pandemic has impacted nearly every industry and aspect of our lives, including automotive production and driving habits. Last year, the average new car price reached a record high largely due to a global automotive microchip shortage. Unfortunately, prices aren’t the only thing on
Martin Daum rarely equivocates. The CEO of Daimler Truck sets courses the trucking industry often follows. If you ask him a question, expect a straight answer. We did. And so did he. When Martin Daum talks …. Martin Daum is one of those people for whom a paraphrase of the...
spraying fragrant deodorant inside the car(shutterstock/Hans.P) Cars can smell bad for various reasons, ranging from a pungent accumulation of trash to a potential component breakdown. It is always better to identify and eliminate the source of the odor, which could be your car's way of telling you something’s wrong. When left unattended for an extended period of time, this benign odor can become a severe health hazard for anyone who steps into the car.
Yamaha Power Assist Electric Bicycles, the e-bike division of Yamaha, has unveiled two full-suspension electric bikes in the YDX-MORO line. Two years ago, Yamaha wowed the eMTB industry with the Yamaha YDX-MORO line of electric mountain bikes. The new models featured the company’s proprietary and eye-catching dual-twin frame that included...
