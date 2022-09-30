ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Complex

Nemzzz Stirs Jersey Club Influences Into His Drill Sound On “ABC”

Between drill’s hi-hat triplets and Jersey Club’s frenetic rhythms, it was only a matter of time before someone started to stitch the two together. Producers have been playing around with that combo for a little while, to varying degrees of success, but Nemzzz’s new tune “ABC” might be the best example we’ve heard yet.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Cuban-German Roots and Meaning Behind Lou Bega’s 1999 Dance Hit “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)”

Right from the starting countdown, Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)” was a party about to explode. Off Bega’s debut album, A Little Bit of Mambo, the song topped the charts across Europe and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold 3.3 million copies in the U.S., and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2000.
THEATER & DANCE
#Bluegrass#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra
operawire.com

Q & A: Composer Lembit Beecher Talks About His New Song Cycle ‘A Year to the Day’

American composer Lembit Beecher has collaborated with librettist/lyricist Mark Campbell to write “A Year to the Day,” a new song cycle rooted in, but not about, the pandemic. The concept was Campbell’s, and it was he who approached the composer. Together, they wrote six songs, along with five instrumental interludes for tenor Nicholas Phan, violinist Augustin Hadelich, cellist Karen Ouzounian, and pianist Orion Weiss.
MUSIC
getnews.info

Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single

“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Q & A: Tenor Jonathan Tetelman on Singing Verdi, Opera’s Future & his Idols

Born in Castro, Chile, but adopted from a very early age, Jonathan Tetelman grew up in New Jersey. He studied at Manhattan School of Music and the New School of Music and has been described as the most “exciting tenor discovery since Jonas Kaufmann,” “a total star,” and “a lyrical revelation,” among many other plaudits.
MUSIC
yourchoiceway.com

Alex G - God Save the Animals Music Album Reviews

Placing its faith in the healing power of animals and Auto-Tune, Alex Giannascoli’s most hopeful record stands out for its grounded patience and moments of sharp lyrical simplicity. In his later life, the French philosopher Jacques Derrida trained his critical lens away from abstract conceptions of human language and...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Blind Cow Intently Listens to Music in Video That's Just Beautiful to Watch

TikTok user @thegentlebarn, a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary, has been caring for a blind cow named Faith. The California location rescued Faith from the dairy industry, which is where she contracted conjunctivitis and caused her to go blind. We're so thankful Faith is now being cared for at The Gentle...
ANIMALS
iheart.com

MISSISSIPPI MASS CHOIR LIVE RECORDING XI

Some of the faces have changed since the Mississippi Mass Choir first recorded in October 1988, at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, MS, but the music ministry of “Serving God Through Song” remains consistent and persistent. The award-winning, internationally acclaimed gospel choir is still on a mission to draw souls closer to Christ.
JACKSON, MS
wdfxfox34.com

Is Electric Guitar Easier Than Acoustic?

Originally Posted On: https://teds-list.com/tutorial/is-electric-guitar-easier-than-acoustic/. Is electric guitar easier than acoustic guitar? Is it only easier for more advanced players, or should beginners give it a go?. These are the sorts of questions you’ll no doubt have read online or perhaps even ask yourself. If you’re stuck on the acoustic...
MUSIC
Digital Trends

Vesper review: an imaginative sci-fi adventure

Vesper does a lot with a little. Despite being made on an obviously lower budget than most other modern sci-fi movies, the new film from directors Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper takes place in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world that feels more well-realized, vivid, and imaginative than any of Hollywood’s current cinematic universes do. While its premise doesn’t do much to sell Vesper as a unique entry into the dystopian sci-fi genre, either, it doesn’t take long for its fictional alternate reality to emerge as a striking new vision of the future.
MOVIES

