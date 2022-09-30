Read full article on original website
Nemzzz Stirs Jersey Club Influences Into His Drill Sound On “ABC”
Between drill’s hi-hat triplets and Jersey Club’s frenetic rhythms, it was only a matter of time before someone started to stitch the two together. Producers have been playing around with that combo for a little while, to varying degrees of success, but Nemzzz’s new tune “ABC” might be the best example we’ve heard yet.
John Kassir revives Crypt Keeper voice for 'Solar Opposites' special
"Solar Opposites" co-creator Mike McMahon and writer/producers Danielle Uhlarik and Josh Bycel discuss the many horror homages in their Halloween special.
The Cuban-German Roots and Meaning Behind Lou Bega’s 1999 Dance Hit “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)”
Right from the starting countdown, Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)” was a party about to explode. Off Bega’s debut album, A Little Bit of Mambo, the song topped the charts across Europe and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold 3.3 million copies in the U.S., and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2000.
Where are the Black musicians in the country's largest orchestras?
In 2014, a study found that only 1.4% of orchestra musicians were Black. In 2022, it's hard to know if that number is better or worse.
operawire.com
Q & A: Composer Lembit Beecher Talks About His New Song Cycle ‘A Year to the Day’
American composer Lembit Beecher has collaborated with librettist/lyricist Mark Campbell to write “A Year to the Day,” a new song cycle rooted in, but not about, the pandemic. The concept was Campbell’s, and it was he who approached the composer. Together, they wrote six songs, along with five instrumental interludes for tenor Nicholas Phan, violinist Augustin Hadelich, cellist Karen Ouzounian, and pianist Orion Weiss.
getnews.info
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
operawire.com
Q & A: Tenor Jonathan Tetelman on Singing Verdi, Opera’s Future & his Idols
Born in Castro, Chile, but adopted from a very early age, Jonathan Tetelman grew up in New Jersey. He studied at Manhattan School of Music and the New School of Music and has been described as the most “exciting tenor discovery since Jonas Kaufmann,” “a total star,” and “a lyrical revelation,” among many other plaudits.
Every Member of Queen Studied Impressive Professions Before Dedicating Their Lives to Music
Queen embers Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon, and Roger Taylor are more than just rock stars, they're all highly educated and trained in other impressive professions and fields.
yourchoiceway.com
Alex G - God Save the Animals Music Album Reviews
Placing its faith in the healing power of animals and Auto-Tune, Alex Giannascoli’s most hopeful record stands out for its grounded patience and moments of sharp lyrical simplicity. In his later life, the French philosopher Jacques Derrida trained his critical lens away from abstract conceptions of human language and...
PETS・
Pilgrimage 2022: Celisse – “Singing The Blues is Honoring Black Musical Traditions”
Whether you realize it or not, you’ve probably heard Celisse a time or two. A true guitar slinger and a soulful vocalist to boot, Celisse has lent her prowess to a number of big names—Mariah Carey, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, and Melissa Etheridge to name a few.
pethelpful.com
Blind Cow Intently Listens to Music in Video That's Just Beautiful to Watch
TikTok user @thegentlebarn, a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary, has been caring for a blind cow named Faith. The California location rescued Faith from the dairy industry, which is where she contracted conjunctivitis and caused her to go blind. We're so thankful Faith is now being cared for at The Gentle...
iheart.com
MISSISSIPPI MASS CHOIR LIVE RECORDING XI
Some of the faces have changed since the Mississippi Mass Choir first recorded in October 1988, at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson, MS, but the music ministry of “Serving God Through Song” remains consistent and persistent. The award-winning, internationally acclaimed gospel choir is still on a mission to draw souls closer to Christ.
wdfxfox34.com
Is Electric Guitar Easier Than Acoustic?
Originally Posted On: https://teds-list.com/tutorial/is-electric-guitar-easier-than-acoustic/. Is electric guitar easier than acoustic guitar? Is it only easier for more advanced players, or should beginners give it a go?. These are the sorts of questions you’ll no doubt have read online or perhaps even ask yourself. If you’re stuck on the acoustic...
Digital Trends
Vesper review: an imaginative sci-fi adventure
Vesper does a lot with a little. Despite being made on an obviously lower budget than most other modern sci-fi movies, the new film from directors Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper takes place in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world that feels more well-realized, vivid, and imaginative than any of Hollywood’s current cinematic universes do. While its premise doesn’t do much to sell Vesper as a unique entry into the dystopian sci-fi genre, either, it doesn’t take long for its fictional alternate reality to emerge as a striking new vision of the future.
