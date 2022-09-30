Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Suns lose 134-124 to the Adelaide 36ersAdrian HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson F
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
kyma.com
Florida’s long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
(CNN) - Clean up crews in Fort Myers remove debris on the start of a long road to recovery following Hurricane Ian's deadly path. More than 800 thousand customers in Florida are still without power as of Sunday, and emergency rescue crews went door-to-door, looking for survivors. "While we certainly...
kyma.com
Florida faces an ’emotional roller coaster’ as the search for survivors of Hurricane Ian continues and the death toll rises
(CNN) - Days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, wiping out neighborhoods and turning streets into rivers, rescue crews searching for survivors are reporting more deaths as recovery efforts continue. Officials confirmed Ian has killed at least 76 people in Florida after it made landfall last week as a Category...
kyma.com
Death toll soars to 74 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities
(CNN) - Newly homeless Floridians are struggling to restart their lives while rescuers scramble to find any remaining signs of life among the wreckage of Hurricane Ian. In some cases, emergency workers are juggling both unimaginable tasks. "Some of the guys on Pine Island, they lost everything, but they're doing...
kyma.com
New month, new weekly Arizona gas price updates
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Average gas prices have risen 39.5 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.45/g as of Monday. Equally important, this report comes from a GasBuddy survey of 2,269 stations across Arizona. Furthermore, prices in Arizona are 50.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and...
kyma.com
Florida teams with Elon Musk and SpaceX for hurricane recovery
(CNN) - Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Company is working with the state of Florida to get communications back on line. Starlink bills itself as the "world's most advanced broadband satellite internet" service. Following what could prove to be the largest natural disaster in Florida history, the hurricane knocked out communications...
kyma.com
Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants
LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
kyma.com
Biden announces emergency declaration for South Carolina, preparing for Ian to make landfall
(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - President Biden declared an emergency in South Carolina early Friday and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions from Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian strengthened overnight as it barreled towards South Carolina's coast early Friday morning after pounding...
kyma.com
HRC scales efforts to mobilize voters for 2022 midterm election
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) PAC launched major efforts to mobilize voters and turn out Equality Voters. For further context, this is in support pro-equality, pro-choice, and pro-democracy candidates across Arizona. In addition, HRC hosted a campaign kick-off event on Saturday in Mesa, AZ. Several...
