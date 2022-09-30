ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida’s long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian

(CNN) - Clean up crews in Fort Myers remove debris on the start of a long road to recovery following Hurricane Ian's deadly path. More than 800 thousand customers in Florida are still without power as of Sunday, and emergency rescue crews went door-to-door, looking for survivors. "While we certainly...
kyma.com

New month, new weekly Arizona gas price updates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Average gas prices have risen 39.5 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.45/g as of Monday. Equally important, this report comes from a GasBuddy survey of 2,269 stations across Arizona. Furthermore, prices in Arizona are 50.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and...
kyma.com

Florida teams with Elon Musk and SpaceX for hurricane recovery

(CNN) - Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Company is working with the state of Florida to get communications back on line. Starlink bills itself as the "world's most advanced broadband satellite internet" service. Following what could prove to be the largest natural disaster in Florida history, the hurricane knocked out communications...
kyma.com

Arizonan sentenced for Vegas-based scheme targeting migrants

LAS VEGAS (AP) - An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
kyma.com

HRC scales efforts to mobilize voters for 2022 midterm election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) PAC launched major efforts to mobilize voters and turn out Equality Voters. For further context, this is in support pro-equality, pro-choice, and pro-democracy candidates across Arizona. In addition, HRC hosted a campaign kick-off event on Saturday in Mesa, AZ. Several...
