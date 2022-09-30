Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
ComicBook
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
Marvel Shakes Up ‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios has shaken up its Armor Wars project, and now what was to have been a series for Disney+ will be redeveloped as a feature film. The move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 MinutesMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2' Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project....
Collider
Wesley Snipes' 'Blade' Trilogy Arrives on Hulu Ahead of MCU Reboot
With the Daywalker set to make his MCU appearance official in 2023, there's no time like the present to brush up or introduce yourself to the original Blade movie adaptations. Though the trilogy, starring Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, was removed from HBO Max at the end of August, CBR reports that Hulu's October streaming roster will include all three of the original films just in time for Huluween.
TVGuide.com
Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923 Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else to Know
Paramount+ knows that we can't get enough Yellowstone, and the network is feeding our obsession with a growing slate of spin-offs, including the upcoming 1923, a star-studded prequel series scheduled to roll into town at the end of this year. It's a sequel of sorts to last year's hit Yellowstone prequel 1883.
Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Collider
‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama
The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works, Babak Anvari to Direct
Paramount Pictures has a new Cloverfield movie in active development, with Babak Anvari attached to direct the next installment of the popular franchise. Joe Barton was earlier brought on board by J.J. Abrams and Paramount Pictures to pen the screenplay for the sequel. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions banner is producing the franchise sequel along with Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteve Levitan on Life After 'Modern Family' and Why 'Reboot' Is TV TherapyParamount Film Chief Plans to Ramp Up Theatrical Release Output'Star Trek' Movie Loses Director Matt Shakman (Exclusive) British-Iranian director Anvari followed up his debut feature Under the...
‘Scream 6’: Release Date, Cast, Plot & Everything Else You Need To Know
In 1996, horror film buffs were introduced to one of the most iconic movie villains of our generation: Ghostface. Like Halloween (1978), Friday the 13th (1980) and A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984), Scream quickly became a bonafide hit, and spawned several sequels. The franchise told the story of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who was terrorized by a number of killers wearing a Ghostface mask, until the franchise ultimately stalled with the fourth movie in 2011. Then, in 2022, the franchise was revitalized with Scream, a sequel which was given the same name as the original movie. The success of that fifth film in the franchise led to the announcement of a direct sequel — Scream 6 — in February 2022. Want to know more? HollywoodLife has all the latest updates about the cast, the release date, the storyline, and more.
‘Chucky’ Season 2 Release Schedule and Everything We Know
'Chucky' Season 2 is coming and there are multiple ways to watch it. Showbiz Cheat Sheet is here to help with everything we know so far.
19 TV Shows That Are Premiering And Returning This October That Are Worth Checking Out
You're telling me we've got a Supernatural prequel, a new Mike Flanagan series, AND a second season of The White Lotus.... I'm totally in.
dexerto.com
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene, explained
Hocus Pocus 2 has a small post-credits scene involving a cat, but what does it mean for the future of the franchise?. Hocus Pocus is back, witches! The sequel to the nostalgic cult classic has finally dropped on Disney+ , and after almost three decades, the Sanderson Sisters have returned to enact their revenge on Salem, with a new group of teenagers struggling to stop them.
dexerto.com
Is there going to be a Hocus Pocus 3?
Is Hocus Pocus 3 happening? With Hocus Pocus 2 coming out after decades of waiting, fans may be wondering if a third film will also be on the horizon. We’re back, witches! After almost three decades, the Sanderson Sisters have returned to enact their revenge on Salem, with a new group of teenagers struggling to stay alive and stop them.
Interview with the Vampire: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
Complex
Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Starring Don Cheadle Being Reworked as Movie Instead of Disney+ Series
First, the bad news: Marvel has reportedly pulled the plug on its much-anticipated Armor Wars series. The good news? It’s being reworked into a feature film. The project was originally planned as a Disney+ original starring Don Cheadle as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine. The actor and Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige teased the show during this month’s D23 Expo, where they revealed its official logo. Though they kept details to a minimum, the Oscar nominee and the Marvel Cinematic Universe mastermind confirmed Armor Wars would be a six-episode series that followed the events of the forthcoming Secret Invasion.
Collider
Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu' Casts Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp
Director Robert Eggers' adaptation of the classic horror film is finally on the way as Nosferatu has added several new cast members, with the film expected to be produced by Focus Features, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. Eggers will write and direct the upcoming horror film. Best known...
