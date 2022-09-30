In 1996, horror film buffs were introduced to one of the most iconic movie villains of our generation: Ghostface. Like Halloween (1978), Friday the 13th (1980) and A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984), Scream quickly became a bonafide hit, and spawned several sequels. The franchise told the story of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who was terrorized by a number of killers wearing a Ghostface mask, until the franchise ultimately stalled with the fourth movie in 2011. Then, in 2022, the franchise was revitalized with Scream, a sequel which was given the same name as the original movie. The success of that fifth film in the franchise led to the announcement of a direct sequel — Scream 6 — in February 2022. Want to know more? HollywoodLife has all the latest updates about the cast, the release date, the storyline, and more.

