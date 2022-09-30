ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For

If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
A Lubbock DJ’s First Experience Traveling to Colorado

I haven't been outside the state of Texas very much in my 25 years of living. I'm not much of a traveler. I like staying home and sleeping. Leave me to my own devices and I'm a happy little guy. I did, however, take a week-long trip to New York City a few years back, and that was wild.
21 Kids in Texas Went Missing in September, Including One From Lubbock

Once again we're seeing another month with kids going missing all across the state of Texas. September is typically a time of transition from summer to fall, no school to long school days. But for 21 Texas families, they're worried for a whole different reason. Their kids are missing and they need our help to bring them home.
Look Inside This One-of-a-Kind Texas Mansion Inspired by ‘Tron: Legacy’

Texas is full of some amazing homes will all sorts of styles and creative designs, perfect for any lifestyle. Imagine having a stunning mansion inspired by your favorite movie that feels like you've been transported to a whole new world every time you step inside. That is exactly what this stunning Texas home does. Inspired by the film Tron: Legacy, this one-of-a-kind Texas mansion is an amazing must-see.
Texas Amazon Site Closed Due to Nasty Bed Bug Infestation

Eeek. bed bugs? Makes me itchy just thinking about it. The Amazon facility in Amarillo, Texas is currently closed while they battle a nasty bed bug problem. They identified the presence of the icky bugs and were forced to shut down in order to get rid of the pests. Luckily, all of the employees are currently on paid leave until the matter is dealt with.
Texas Porch Pirate Revenge Leads to Criminal Poop Attack

Porch pirates are reprehensible. It is so tempting to seek revenge. Unfortunately, it often backfires. In South Austin the footage from numerous doorbell cams showed the same group of suspects and vehicles repeatedly stealing packages from neighborhood homes. To frustrate the pirates, a couple there put a box of dirty diapers in a box on their porch that the pirates then stole.
Our Own Monster: Texas Serial Killer Dean ‘Candyman’ Corll Predates Jeffery Dahmer

My plans this weekend are simple: light some fall-scented candles, bust open a box of wine and buckle up for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix. Cozy!. Knowing what I already do about Dahmer, it's going to be a wincing, likely revolting watch, but I know that Evan Peters and Niecy Nash are going make this story of death and destruction a compelling and fascinating work of art. Honestly, Evan Peters could play a tardigrade and I'd be the first to watch it.
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

