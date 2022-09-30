Read full article on original website
Texas State Chili Cookoff Champion Shares Controversial Recipe
When it comes to cooking yummy food, you wouldn’t expect there to be any reason for people to be upset. However, there are certain cooking topics in the Lone Star State that will set off some nasty debates. Texans are highly opinionated people, and they'll fight till the end...
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
A Lubbock DJ’s First Experience Traveling to Colorado
I haven't been outside the state of Texas very much in my 25 years of living. I'm not much of a traveler. I like staying home and sleeping. Leave me to my own devices and I'm a happy little guy. I did, however, take a week-long trip to New York City a few years back, and that was wild.
21 Kids in Texas Went Missing in September, Including One From Lubbock
Once again we're seeing another month with kids going missing all across the state of Texas. September is typically a time of transition from summer to fall, no school to long school days. But for 21 Texas families, they're worried for a whole different reason. Their kids are missing and they need our help to bring them home.
Look Inside This One-of-a-Kind Texas Mansion Inspired by ‘Tron: Legacy’
Texas is full of some amazing homes will all sorts of styles and creative designs, perfect for any lifestyle. Imagine having a stunning mansion inspired by your favorite movie that feels like you've been transported to a whole new world every time you step inside. That is exactly what this stunning Texas home does. Inspired by the film Tron: Legacy, this one-of-a-kind Texas mansion is an amazing must-see.
Texas Amazon Site Closed Due to Nasty Bed Bug Infestation
Eeek. bed bugs? Makes me itchy just thinking about it. The Amazon facility in Amarillo, Texas is currently closed while they battle a nasty bed bug problem. They identified the presence of the icky bugs and were forced to shut down in order to get rid of the pests. Luckily, all of the employees are currently on paid leave until the matter is dealt with.
DYK: There Are Two Legal Casinos In Texas? One’s In East Texas
I was today years old when I found out there are two actual, legal casinos operating in the Great State of Texas. Did you know about these? One is in East Texas. Granted it's kind of Southern-East Texas, but it's much closer than the other one. Let's start with the...
Why You Should Be Wearing Your Sunglasses at Night in Texas This Fall
West Texas is known for its spectacular sunrises and sunsets, but along with this dazzling view comes some danger for drivers. Last week, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported the latest accident that was caused by the sun, and we'll likely be seeing more of these incidents in the coming weeks. Why?
Texas Porch Pirate Revenge Leads to Criminal Poop Attack
Porch pirates are reprehensible. It is so tempting to seek revenge. Unfortunately, it often backfires. In South Austin the footage from numerous doorbell cams showed the same group of suspects and vehicles repeatedly stealing packages from neighborhood homes. To frustrate the pirates, a couple there put a box of dirty diapers in a box on their porch that the pirates then stole.
Our Own Monster: Texas Serial Killer Dean ‘Candyman’ Corll Predates Jeffery Dahmer
My plans this weekend are simple: light some fall-scented candles, bust open a box of wine and buckle up for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix. Cozy!. Knowing what I already do about Dahmer, it's going to be a wincing, likely revolting watch, but I know that Evan Peters and Niecy Nash are going make this story of death and destruction a compelling and fascinating work of art. Honestly, Evan Peters could play a tardigrade and I'd be the first to watch it.
