The Conversation U.S.

Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom

Many school districts across the United States are in the midst of a crisis: a teacher shortage. Part of the problem is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are other reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs at higher rates than before. On Aug. 29, 2022, SciLine interviewed Tuan Nguyen, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Kansas State University, about why teachers are quitting and what can be done to slow or stop the trend. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Please note that answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. Can you share some...
EDUCATION
The Independent

English universities could face fines if not enough students get jobs

Universities in England could face fines if not enough of their students get graduate-level jobs within 15 months under new measures unveiled by the higher education regulator. The Office for Students has introduced the tests for subjects they deem “low quality”. Universities could be fined if fewer than 60 per cent of graduates in that subject fail to find work, set up their own business, or continue their studies after completing their course. Fines could be up to £500,000, the regulator said. Colleges and universities could also be fined for high drop out rates. More than 11,000 students are registered...
EDUCATION
The 74

New Testing Data: Fewer Students in Early Grades Developing Basic Phonics Skills

Test scores released Wednesday from almost 2 million students offer a glimmer of hope for parents anxious about learning loss: The percentage of older elementary and middle school students reading on grade level is nearing what it was before COVID. But the results from Curriculum Associates, which publishes the I-Ready assessments, also reveal how much […]
EDUCATION
Chalkbeat

IPS plans not to renew innovation deals with two schools

Indianapolis Public Schools plans to end agreements with two of its innovation network schools that are slated to merge with two other schools under the district’s proposed Rebuilding Stronger reorganization plan.The move would mean that current students would be educated in schools firmly under district control, while most staff would be forced to reapply for their jobs.The district’s more than 25 innovation network schools are given more autonomy through an innovation agreement....
EDUCATION
The Saginaw News

Delta College hires new vice president of Student Empowerment and Success

FRANKENLUST TWP, MI— After a roughly six-month search, Delta College has hired Chad Inabinet as its newest vice president of Student Empowerment. Inabinet enters the role at Delta alongside Vice President of Instruction & Learning Services Reva Curry, Vice President of Business and Finance Sarah DuFresne, and recently hired Chief Officer of Culture, Belonging and Community Building Pamela Ross McClain.
COLLEGES
familyeducation.com

Preschool Teachers are People Too

Teachers and the education community have been under a microscope for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ask almost any teacher you meet at any grade level, and they will tell you the stress they’ve faced in their profession of late has been at unheard-of levels.
EDUCATION
Physics World

A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups

People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
EDUCATION
Shine My Crown

Like a Boss: The Woman Transforming the Entrepreneurship Space for Women of Color

A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.
TEXAS STATE
VentureBeat

Education in the metaversity: A win-win for educators and students

The “metaversity,” as coined by educators, is changing the world our graduates will enter and is already changing our teaching models. Given that higher education’s primary role is to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences needed to succeed in the workforce and in their lives, we must not only embrace the transformation that is being driven by the metaverse, education must play a leading role.
EDUCATION
educationsnapshots.com

SLF Primary and Secondary School

HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro worked to bring SLF Primary and Secondary School a sustainable design for education in Shenzhen, China. This is a project to build a new public primary and secondary school for children aged 7 to 15 in Luohu District, Shenzhen, China. The themes of the new...
EDUCATION

