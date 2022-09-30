Read full article on original website
Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom
Many school districts across the United States are in the midst of a crisis: a teacher shortage. Part of the problem is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are other reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs at higher rates than before. On Aug. 29, 2022, SciLine interviewed Tuan Nguyen, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Kansas State University, about why teachers are quitting and what can be done to slow or stop the trend. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Please note that answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. Can you share some...
English universities could face fines if not enough students get jobs
Universities in England could face fines if not enough of their students get graduate-level jobs within 15 months under new measures unveiled by the higher education regulator. The Office for Students has introduced the tests for subjects they deem “low quality”. Universities could be fined if fewer than 60 per cent of graduates in that subject fail to find work, set up their own business, or continue their studies after completing their course. Fines could be up to £500,000, the regulator said. Colleges and universities could also be fined for high drop out rates. More than 11,000 students are registered...
New Testing Data: Fewer Students in Early Grades Developing Basic Phonics Skills
Test scores released Wednesday from almost 2 million students offer a glimmer of hope for parents anxious about learning loss: The percentage of older elementary and middle school students reading on grade level is nearing what it was before COVID. But the results from Curriculum Associates, which publishes the I-Ready assessments, also reveal how much […]
LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College to cover tuition for 2 years for I Promise Network students, eligible parents/guardians
AKRON, Ohio – Stark State College and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to offer students in the foundation’s I Promise Network two years of free tuition. The program is also open to two parents or guardians who live at the same residence as the eligible student.
IPS plans not to renew innovation deals with two schools
Indianapolis Public Schools plans to end agreements with two of its innovation network schools that are slated to merge with two other schools under the district’s proposed Rebuilding Stronger reorganization plan.The move would mean that current students would be educated in schools firmly under district control, while most staff would be forced to reapply for their jobs.The district’s more than 25 innovation network schools are given more autonomy through an innovation agreement....
Opinion: Educator’s View: This School Year Demands a New Approach to Teaching. Here’s One
Backpacks, fresh notebooks, sharpened pencils and new goals. I love this time of year, but I’m worried students and teachers are returning to schools that are at a breaking point. Students’ learning needs are enormous, with recent national data showing they’re making gains, but not fast enough to close gaps associated with the pandemic in […]
Delta College hires new vice president of Student Empowerment and Success
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI— After a roughly six-month search, Delta College has hired Chad Inabinet as its newest vice president of Student Empowerment. Inabinet enters the role at Delta alongside Vice President of Instruction & Learning Services Reva Curry, Vice President of Business and Finance Sarah DuFresne, and recently hired Chief Officer of Culture, Belonging and Community Building Pamela Ross McClain.
Empower Me Academy facilitates leadership development through 'Basketball-Thon'
Empower Me Academy's Basketball-Thon develops lifelong skills for athletic excellence with a unique culture that focuses on values.
Preschool Teachers are People Too
Teachers and the education community have been under a microscope for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ask almost any teacher you meet at any grade level, and they will tell you the stress they’ve faced in their profession of late has been at unheard-of levels.
The Lincoln Center: 5 Great TED Talks to Inspire and Encourage Teachers–Caring For and About Students
If you’re a teacher who’s looking for a little motivation between lesson plans and grading papers, here’s a curated list of 5 fantastic TED Talks to help inspire and encourage you. Some may remind you of why you entered the profession, while others might prompt new ways of thinking about your work, and its impact of it. Enjoy!
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups
People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
Like a Boss: The Woman Transforming the Entrepreneurship Space for Women of Color
A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.
Education in the metaversity: A win-win for educators and students
The “metaversity,” as coined by educators, is changing the world our graduates will enter and is already changing our teaching models. Given that higher education’s primary role is to prepare students with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences needed to succeed in the workforce and in their lives, we must not only embrace the transformation that is being driven by the metaverse, education must play a leading role.
SLF Primary and Secondary School
HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro worked to bring SLF Primary and Secondary School a sustainable design for education in Shenzhen, China. This is a project to build a new public primary and secondary school for children aged 7 to 15 in Luohu District, Shenzhen, China. The themes of the new...
Four higher education programs are recognized for boosting Latino college completion
Four higher education programs have been recognized for their evidence-based efforts to advance Latino college students’ success in the classroom and in the workforce. The four programs were selected from a pool of 93 submissions and 20 finalists by Excelencia in Education, one of the country’s leading education think tanks focused on Latino college completion.
“It’s not easy”—working parents frustrated over lack of after-school care programs
After-school care is hard to obtain these days as programs struggle to find staff and parents return to in-person work.
