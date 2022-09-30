ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oklahoma football quarterback Dillon Gabriel exits TCU game after taking big hit

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU with an apparent head injury. The Sooners’ starter tried to slide after running the ball on first down with around 9:40 left to play in the second quarter and took a late hit from a TCU defender. Gabriel remained on the field after the hit and did not attempt to get up.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy