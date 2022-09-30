ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
HuffPost

CDC Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Guidelines For Health Care Workers

Health care workers are no longer urged to wear coronavirus masks indoors unless they are in areas of high COVID-19 virus transmission, according to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The latest recommendation, published on Friday, applies to all U.S. settings where health care is delivered, including nursing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

CDC no longer recommends universal masking in health facilities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer recommends universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. The agency quietly issued the updates as part of an overhaul to its infection control guidance for health workers published late Friday afternoon. It...
Salon

Did the U.S. jump the gun with the new omicron-targeted vaccines?

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Last month, the FDA authorized omicron-specific vaccines, accompanied by breathless science-by-press release and a media blitz. Just days after the FDA's move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed, recommending updated boosters for anyone age 12 and up who had received at least two doses of the original covid vaccines. The message to a nation still struggling with the covid-19 pandemic: The cavalry — in the form of a shot — is coming over the hill.
allnurses.com

How To Be A Nurse in UK / Abroad

I am new to this forum and I live in London, UK. I want to be an adult nurse in the UK and also be qualified to be one abroad and was wondering what is the best route to be one. I’ve realised that I need to do something practical with my life but that’s also rewarding and meaningful. I am an emotional, caring person and I want to help people.
WDTV

Hearing aids to be available over-the-counter

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hearing aids are set to be available over-the-counter in the U.S. as soon as mid-October, following an executive order signed by President Joe Biden in July. According to the FDA, nearly 30-million Americans are currently living with hearing loss. Experts say the condition impacts more than...
msn.com

Understanding dysautonomia: the invisible illness affecting millions

Slide 1 of 30: Dysautonomia is a neurological illness that affects millions of people around the world. Yet, it isn't widely known or understood. Dysautonomia occurs when the automatic nervous system no longer functions the way it should, which can cause problems all over the body. It comes with a wide variety of symptoms that vary in severity from person to person. As such, it can be quite difficult to diagnose and many people spend years in the dark while trying to get to the bottom of their condition. Click through the following gallery for an introduction to dysautonomia, along with its causes, symptoms, and treatments.You may also like: Remember these 30 iconic cartoons from your childhood.
Medical News Today

What to know about ovarian reserve testing

A doctor may recommend ovarian reserve testing if a person has difficulty conceiving. These tests can provide an overall picture of a person’s fertility and help guide an individual’s decisions. Doctors recommend testing for people over 35 who have not fallen pregnant within 6 months of trying to...
2minutemedicine.com

2 Minute Medicine Rewind October 3, 2022

1. A healthy lifestyle defined by diet, smoking status, physical activity, alcohol consumption, and BMI was associated with better mental health outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) It is well known that unhealthy lifestyles are associated with adverse health outcomes such as cardiovascular disease, respiratory illness, and mental health disorders....
hippocraticpost.com

World Heart Day notices from Arrhythmia Alliance

This #WorldHeartDay register for Arrhythmia Alliance’s Heart Rhythm Congress (HRC) Sunday 9 – Tuesday 11 October 2022 at The ICC Birmingham. Attend the Symposia at our flagship event to meet healthcare professionals across all disciplines with an interest in arrhythmias. View the full agenda: https://loom.ly/D4_1Y_I Register and find out more: https://loom.ly/25TMCzo.
allnurses.com

PRN CNA with for Home Health

﻿ I work﻿ for a hom﻿e health ﻿agency in Mississippi. I am a CNA hired﻿ for a PRN position. My question is do I have to put in a two weeks notice before I leave this company? My reason for wanting to leave is ﻿I was told when I got hired they would alway contact me before adding patients to my schedule. They h﻿ave never called me they just added﻿patients. On Friday evening afte﻿r I refreshed my tablet I found out I have 15 patients to see next week after I get off my regular job. This is to much for me I don’t know what to do please help me.
allnurses.com

Taking the Mystery Out of “Tics” (Diverticulosis)

Specializes in Gastrointestinal Nursing. Has 30 years experience. Diverticulosis is basically outpouches in the colon or weaker areas in the colon wall. In itself, it doesn’t cause any problems. These diverticula can be in other parts of the GI tract, and we will touch on those. Diverticulosis does not cause any pain or issues with bowel movements, so people are not aware that they have them. But conditions can change, and as a result of inflammation, diverticulitis will occur. We will look at that in detail in another article.
allnurses.com

Where do I belong in nursing?

Specializes in Med Surg, Tele, ICU, Ortho. Has 30 years experience. I have been a nurse for 3 years now. I started off in an ICU unit for about 1 year until I got injured, then did 2 years of employee health while dealing with workers compensation. I am currently not working (at home with 14 month old) and have been thinking about getting back. I just do not know in which direction to go.
Healthline

What Every Caregiver Should Know About Hospital Delirium

Delirium is a temporary but serious condition that causes sudden confusion, emotional disturbances, and unusual behavior. When it occurs in a hospital setting, such as the emergency department (ED) or the intensive care unit (ICU), it is known as hospital-acquired or hospital-induced delirium. Hospital delirium is common in older adults....
