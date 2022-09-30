Read full article on original website
"Bros" review: Students share their opinions following special premiere at Wells Hall
At Wells Hall, Universal Studios is a frequent visitor, supplying exclusive movie premiere screeners to the Residence Hall Association and college movie goers. The most recent premiere on Sept. 29 was Billy Eichner and Judd Apatow's new rom com: "Bros." In the past, students gathered to watch "Dear Evan Hansen." Campus cinema volunteer and psychology senior Arsh Rathod said they want to share advanced screenings that mean the most to college students. "It's mostly the bigger movies that they want to get more hype out of, so they're right now trying to inspire other people to come out and see...
I’m Black, but That’s Not Always How the World Sees Me
I’m Black. That’s plain to me. I was raised in a Black family, with all different shades of the spectrum.But what that means to others is something else.As I travel around the world, others see me as more of a question mark.I recount my lineage in the same way to everyone. My father was raised in New York, but his family is from Puerto Rico. His heritage is primarily Spanish, Taino Indian, and Black Algerian. I carry the same name as my great grandfather, a sailor from Algeria: Lateef Daumont.My mother’s family is from Louisiana, and our roots there trace...
AP PHOTOS: Kolkata artists paint, mold idols for Durga Puja
Spirits are soaring in India's "City of Joy" as tens of thousands of people jostle on Kolkata's streets in celebration of "Durga Puja," the most important festival of the Bengali community.
World's Oldest Webcam Is Still Operational At San Francisco State University — It Predates Even The Internet
The world’s oldest operational webcam is still watching over San Francisco State University campus after 28 years. What Happened: FogCam was set up in 1994, long before the internet. It was developed by San Francisco State University students Jeff Schwartz and Dan Wong as a class project. The students...
John Kassir revives Crypt Keeper voice for 'Solar Opposites' special
"Solar Opposites" co-creator Mike McMahon and writer/producers Danielle Uhlarik and Josh Bycel discuss the many horror homages in their Halloween special.
How I Got Body-Shamed by a Pair of Digital Pants
The day after New York Fashion Week ended, when I can only presume the majority of fashion tastemakers were nursing hangovers from exclusive afterparties the night before, I was at the self-proclaimed real “future of fashion” instead. Located inside a nondescript SoHo storefront, I experienced ZERO10, an augmented reality app that lets users purchase and photograph themselves in digital-only clothing. The company of the same name had set up, in its own words, the first physical pop-up store with digital-only clothing.“Featuring almost nothing physical, the space has been designed for people to create, interact, and explore through content creation, fitting...
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
Debbie Bzdyl and the power of art
"With Each New Day" is a series Debbie is working on now. It is titled "On The Edge Of Morning."Debbie Bzdyl. On a recent trip to Paris, I met Debbie Bzdyl. Debbie is an award-winning abstract artist, working in acrylic and mixed media. Her artwork is in private and public collections throughout the United States.
Pharoah Sanders, giant of spirit-driven jazz, dies at 81
Pharoah Sanders, the revered and influential tenor saxophonist who explored and extended the boundaries of his instrument, notably alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. His death was announced in a post on social media by the record label Luaka Bop, which had released his celebrated 2021 album Promises and confirmed by a publicist who worked on the release. Sanders was 81 years old.
‘Van Gogh in America’ opens at Detroit Institute of Arts on Sunday
The exhibition celebrates 100 years since the DIA became the first U.S. museum to acquire one of the iconic artist’s paintings
Courtney Pine: ‘My music teacher said Black people like me shouldn’t go to university’
Born in London, Courtney Pine, 58, released his first album, Journey to the Urge Within, in 1986. His 1995 album Modern Day Jazz Stories was nominated for the Mercury music prize, and he won best jazz act at the inaugural Mobo awards in 1996. He has received an OBE and a CBE and, in 2021, was honoured with the Jazz FM Gold award. On 12 October he performs music from his forthcoming album, Spirituality, at the Howard Assembly Room as part of the Leeds Out of Many festival, organised by the Jamaica Society Leeds. Courtney has four surviving children and lives with his wife in St Kitts.
Where are the Black musicians in the country's largest orchestras?
In 2014, a study found that only 1.4% of orchestra musicians were Black. In 2022, it's hard to know if that number is better or worse.
Why a brush with Japanese calligraphy was exactly what my life needed | Jennifer Wong
I find myself daydreaming about writing next week’s word, and that first contact the brush has with the paper
BBC
Wales: Music Nation with Huw Stephens - Series 1: Episode 1
Huw Stephens delves into the story of Welsh music, from medieval folk songs to urban rap. Hearing the unique sounds of the triple harp and the crwth, Huw pieces together the DNA of the Land of Song.
Bjork review, Fossora: Frank and loving reflections on the relationships between women
“Matriarch music” is how Bjork defined her work earlier this month. Appropriate, then, that the Icelandic experimentalist’s 10th album, Fossora, opens with a pounding, ritualistic tribute to her late mother (“atopos”) and ends with a stunningly tender hymn to her nest-flying daughter (“her mother’s house”). On the weird and winding journey between those two points, the record gets difficult, funny, soothing, quarrelsome, giddy, sad and wild. It’s a frank, loving reflection on the relationships between these three generations of women.Fossora is also mushroom music. The album title is a feminised word for miner or digger, and its lyrical language taps...
EW.com
Interview with the Vampire premiere recap: Step into the savage garden
Welcome to New Orleans in 1910, where a gay Black man struggles to conceal his true nature from a society that refuses to accept him as he is. And welcome to Dubai in 2022, where that same man is now an immortal who's amassed enough wealth to live in luxurious ennui as the world around him succumbs to rage and plague.
historynet.com
James Madison’s Crystal Flute Hadn’t Been Played in Centuries — Then Pop Star Lizzo Came Along
What does James Madison — the 4th president of the United States and a writer of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights — have in common with Lizzo, the pop star whose 2022 song “About Damn Time” hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts?
MIM to display crystal flute by same maker as flute played by Lizzo at LoC
Under the rotunda at the Library of Congress this week, multi-Grammy award winning artist Lizzo played the flute, the instrument that's been part of her identity since she was a little girl.
NJ 101.5 Big Joe talent show winner sure to wow ‘The Voice’ viewers on TV this week
New Jersey's own Manuela Maria from Howell, who won the 2021 Big Joe Jersey Talent Show, goes for the big money on the TV program "The Voice" Monday, Oct. 3 on NBC. The show starts 8 p.m. Manuela Maria, who performs as Manu, blew away the Big Joe Jersey Talent...
