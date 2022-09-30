Read full article on original website
SVN J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Represents The Sale of 15+ Acres of land in Conroe
CONROE, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston has recently completed the sale of a ±15.16-acre tract of land in Conroe, TX, at 14180 Horseshoe Bend, near the intersection of FM 1488 and Kuykendahl Rd., to SAI SKC, LLC, for an undisclosed price. Diana...
Traffic Advisory: The Memorial Hermann 10 for 10
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids' Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. Review the map above to plan ahead and avoid delays. For more information about traffic...
North Italia Opens Doors to New Woodlands Location Today
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its crave-worthy cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, officially opened its new Woodlands location today at The Woodlands Mall. The 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive location marks the second Houston area North Italia and the seventh in the state of Texas.
Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Mighty Energy Industry At Port Houston
HOUSTON, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today championed Texas' surging economy and jobs growth in our strong energy industry during a press conference with Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo and other energy industry leaders in Houston. 'Texas is proud to be the nation's number one exporting state for 20 years...
Grand Central Park Garners Multiple Prism Awards
CONROE, TX --Grand Central Park took home multiple awards —including Master-Planned Community Amenity Center of the Year for The Lake House — at this year’s Houston’s Best PRISM Awards hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association. The award was one of three trophies the Conroe community...
Fall Into the 4th Annual “Harvest In The Hills” Model Home Tour and Fall Festival at The Woodlands Hills on Nov. 5th!
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Make plans to fall into The Woodlands Hills’ 4th annual “Harvest In The Hills” Model Home Tour and Fall Festival on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by The Howard Hughes Corporation, this family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Market Street Accepting Nominations for 2022 Tree Lighting “Lighting Luminary”
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Market Street – The Woodlands is looking for a special child or deserving family to flip the switch that will light the shopping, dining and entertainment destination’s 70-foot Christmas tree as part of its “Market Street in Lights” on Thursday, November 17.
MCTX Sheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building in Spring
SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. We have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and expanded workspace for our Patrol...
HS Volleyball: The Woodlands Continues Undefeated District Season
CONROE, TX – As the district volleyball season comes to an end, teams are fighting for places for the playoffs and this was no different. In their previous matchup The Woodlands and Conroe battled at The Woodlands High School; this time the match was on Conroe’s home court.
The Lamborghini Club Houston Honors Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their Charity of Choice for This Year's Lamborghini Festival
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lamborghini Club Houston has chosen Arrow Child & Family Ministries as their charity of choice for the 10th Annual Lamborghini Festival, being held on October 7-9th. On the first two days of the festival, drivers will participate in a variety of events. On Sunday, October 9th, the festival will be held at Market Street in The Woodlands, and it will be open to the public and free for anyone to come check out all things Lamborghini. The Lamborghini Club supports Arrow Child & Family Ministries’ mission of Helping Kids & Strengthening Families, and all donations will go to fulfill this mission to serve children with complex trauma.
Lone Star College System Trustees to hold regular meeting Oct. 6
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a workshop and regular meeting Thursday, Oct.6, 2022, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room in the Training and Development Center, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 and conducted via Zoom.
Centric Leases at 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) today announced Centric Infrastructure Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway. Expanding their headquarters to occupy multiple floors at the Class AAA tower, the company joins the 33 businesses that have relocated, moved or expanded since 2020 into The Woodlands, named the Best Community to Live in America for the past two consecutive years by Niche.
Habitat for Humanity hosts wall build at Market Street
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The community is invited to celebrate World Habitat Day with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX (Habitat Montgomery County), with a wall build at Market Street on Friday, October 7 starting at 12:30 p.m. The celebration will highlight the. global movement emphasizing the importance of...
Realtors, Developers Gather for Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County Build Day
Local Realtors and members of the Grand Central Park and Woodforest development teams built 10 walls for a house in the Habitat for Humanity Community of Cedar Creek in Conroe recently. Montgomery County, TX -- Thirty people who normally sell homes spent their day Sept. 29 building a home during...
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – October 3 - 9, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “The end of the summer is not the end of the world; here’s to October.” – A.A. Milne. This week, it was exceedingly hard to narrow down so many fantastic events to our top 5 – maybe we should consider a Top 10 list someday. Be sure to check out our events calendar for the dozens of incredible events that we didn’t have room for this week’s list; there’s something for everyone!
4th Annual OktoBEARfest to fund Exotic Animal Sanctuary
CONROE, TX -- Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animal. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22 from 12 noon until 6:00pm at Papa’s on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Aggravated Assault - Serious Bodily Injury
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Unit need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, the complainant was assaulted at a local business in the 400 block of Main...
Shenandoah Police Arrest Two Suspects Stealing Catalytic Converters in Parking Lot of Floor Decor in The Woodlands
OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX -- At about 2:25 pm today, Officer Hensley was flagged down in the parking lot of Floor Décor by a witness who observed two black males stealing catalytic converters from a vehicle in the parking lot of Kokomo’s Restaurant. The suspects were seen driving a white Nissan Altima. Officer Hensley located the vehicle just north of Woodlands Pkwy overpass. Officer Hensley activated his emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle. A short pursuit followed with the suspect vehicle making a U-turn at Research Forest and turning into the Hermann Memorial parking lot and both suspects fled on foot into the wooded area of IH-45 South Feeder and Research Forest. Both suspects were captured a short time later thanks to numerous witnesses and with the assistance of Shenandoah PD, MCSO, MoCo Pct. 3 Constables Office and TXDPS. Both suspects have an extensive criminal history and from the Harris County area. Once again both suspects asked officers if they are in Harris County? “Not today”!
Lone Star College, Communities in Schools program manager recognized for aiding Uvalde families
Members of Communities in Schools were awarded the 2022 All in for Students Presidential Award of Excellence for their work helping Uvalde families recover following a school shooting that took 21 lives. Pictured (left to right) are Arue Kalinowski, LMSW, McKinney-Vento Social Worker-Alief ISD; Shubhra Endley, LCSW-S, CIS Director of Mental Health & Wellness; Esther Kwak, LCSW, CIS Mobile Mental Health Specialist; Tanya H. Shelby, LPCA, CIS Program Manager and LSC-Montgomery Counseling Services.
And the Number One Answer is Fun: Family Feud, New Danville Style
WILLIS, TX -- In these contentious times, it is nice to know that there is a time and place for a friendly feud. The time was “recently” and the place was New Danville, a rural nonprofit community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Modeled after the popular...
