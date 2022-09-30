Read full article on original website
In a new collaboration, the New Mexico Start-Up Factory, UNM Health Sciences Center, and the UNM Anderson School of Management have been awarded a $3.25 million grant from National Institutes of Health I-RED program to develop an educational product to promote technology commercialization and entrepreneurship by faculty, trainees and students in the western IDeA states, which include New Mexico, Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming.
The 2022 UNM Gives United Way campaign begins Saturday, Oct. 1. As our community and country struggle with the continuing challenges of COVID-19, poverty, and crime, your support and compassion has never been more critical. Every contribution counts and every gift makes a difference. This year’s UNM Gives United...
